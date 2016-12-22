Morning watch: Conway gets administration post; 'suspicious materials found'; Bolts' Bishop out 3-4 weeks; search continues for Berlin suspect

Kellyanne Conway, who served as Donald Trump's campaign manager and as a senior adviser to the president-elect's transition team, will join the White House as counselor to the president. Conway, who has publicly grappled with whether to join the administration or to lead an outside political group to help Trump, will be part of the senior leadership team in the West Wing with responsibility for messaging and other priorities.

'SUSPICIOUS MATERIALS' FOUND IN HOME WHERE MAN COLLAPSED; SON ARRESTED

Fumes that may have caused a man to collapse inside a New Port Richey subdivision led to the arrest of the man's son, who is being considered a "potential terrorist," according to Pasco Sheriff Chris Nocco. When deputies arrived at the home, they noticed "suspicious materials" inside the bedroom of Sherif Elganainy. Deputies tried to take him into custody, but he fought back, the Sheriff's Office said, breaking one deputy's hand and hitting another deputy in the head.

LIGHTNING LOSES BISHOP 3-4 WEEKS TO INJURY

Andrei Vasilevskiy gets his first extended chance to be a No. 1 goalie now that Ben Bishop is out three to four weeks with a lower-body injury, the Lightning said. Kristers Gudlevskis was called up from AHL Syracuse and is expected to back up Vasilevskiy, starting tonight against the Blues at Amalie Arena.

EUROPE SCRAMBLES TO FIND SUSPECT IN BERLIN ATTACK

Nearly three days after the deadly attack in Berlin that killed 12 people and injured 48 others, the market in the center of the German capital reopened, with concrete blocks in place at the roadside to provide extra security. At the same time, authorities across Europe scrambled to track down a Tunisian man suspected of driving a truck into the market, as one of his brothers urged him to surrender.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR COLLEGE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP EVENTS

Want to be a part of the College Football Playoff National Championship in Tampa next month? As of Wednesday, about 400 of the 1,900 volunteer shifts scheduled for the event were still open. Those interested can sign up for multiple shifts doing everything from greeting fans at the airport to serving beverages along the Tampa Riverwalk. However, volunteers won't be working at the game.

MALNOURISHED CHILDREN LIVING IN CAR OUTSIDE WALMART; PARENTS ARRESTED

A deputy said he was on a routine patrol in when he spotted a blue Toyota in a Walmart parking lot. It wasn't the look of the vehicle that caught his attention but the smell emanating from it — an odor "similar to that of homeless camps," he said.

BOWEN: NUMBERS TELL THE STORY OF OUR LIVES

Pasco County residents go about their individual lives, working, playing, commuting, making money and spending it, too. Visitors stay at hotels and hit the parks and beaches. Local governments keep everything running. By year's end, all those everyday tasks add up. Times columnist C.T. Bowen takes a look at the numbers.

WHAT'S COMING TO HULU IN JANUARY?

Aside from new winter shows heading to Hulu after their respective premiere dates, the streaming site is also getting some cartoon classics, 1980s and 1990s pop culture favorites and a new season of the critical darling, The Path, in January.

