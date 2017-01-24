News at Noon: $10M land sale in downtown St. Pete; Immigrant 'dreamers' relieved by Trump's direction; Child shot in Hillsborough

Here's what's happening today.

LAND SALE IN DOWNTOWN ST. PETE SETS STAGE FOR MAJOR REDEVELOPMENT

The redevelopment of a prime block in downtown St. Petersburg has taken a major step forward. Ending a long-running dispute, First States Investors has sold its part of the 400 block of Central Avenue to members of the Pheil family for $10 million, newly recorded deeds show. The Pheils are now expected to sell the entire block to New York's Red Apple Group, which has tentative plans for a tower with shops, offices, residences and possibly a hotel.

'DREAMERS' IN FLORIDA GET SOME RELIEF AS TRUMP FOCUSES ON OTHER IMMIGRATION ISSUES

Hundreds of thousands of immigrant "Dreamers" feel relief this week after the Trump administration indicated it will not try to deport them and instead seek a legislative solution. Nationally, more than 750,000 immigrants brought to the country by their parents as children have received DACA, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. Of those more than 30,300 are from Florida. Aides say Trump's focus is on deporting serious lawbreakers and building the wall. Meanwhile, Trump is facing criticism for again stating that millions of illegal ballots cost him the popular vote in the presidential election.

DEPUTIES: 4-YEAR-OLD SHOT IN HILLSBOROUGH

Hillsborough County deputies are at the scene of an apparent shooting of a 4-year-old, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say the child was transported to St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa. The child's condition is unknown, deputies said.

LONGORIA AND OTHER RAYS SURPRISED AND UPSET OVER FORSYTHE DEAL

[Times files]

Rays team officials had their reasons for trading well-respected 2B Logan Forsythe to the Dodgers for prospect RHP Jose De Leon, but staff writer Mark Topkin has a sampling of the reaction from various Rays players to the deal. See them all on The Heater blog.

'SNL' WRITER APOLOGIZES OVER BARON TRUMP TWEET

Twitter lit up with off-color jokes and memes during inauguration weekend, but there was one topic that really sent social media into a frenzy: Barron Trump. On Friday afternoon, "Saturday Night Live" writer Katie Rich tweeted that "Barron will be this country's first homeschool shooter. It immediately triggered a flood of angry tweets.

SPRING JAM LINEUP FEATURES R&B STARS

The Tampa Spring Jam concert is coming back to the USF Sun Dome with a slate of R&B stars that dominated the charts through the '90s and aughts era of New Jack Swing including Dru Hill and 112. See the full lineup on the Soundcheck blog.

MEL GIBSON THE BIGGEST SURPRISE OF 2017 OSCAR NOMINATIONS

[Times files]

The candy-colored love letter to musicals La La Land on Tuesday landed a record-tying 14 nominations to the Academy Awards, which fielded a notably more diverse field of nominees following two straight years of "OscarsSoWhite" backlash. The biggest surprise of the morning was the strong boost of support for Mel Gibson, who had long been shunned in Hollywood since an anti-Semitic tirade while being arrested for drunk driving in 2006 and a 2011 conviction for domestic violence.