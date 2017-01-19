Morning Watch: Largo museum hoping for last-minute rescue; St. Pete theater one of 12 worldwide to hit milestone; Future tennis stars descend on Wesley Chapel

Here's what's new around the bay area this morning.

LARGO MUSEUM HOPING FOR LAST-MINUTE RESCUE

On Jan. 29, unless someone comes charging to the rescue like Patton's Third Army relieving the besieged troops at Bastogne, the Armed Forces History Museumin Largo will raise the white flag and close its doors for good. . The eight-year-old museum was opened by John Piazza Sr. as non-profit to house his extensive collection of military memorabilia.

TRUMP TREASURY PICK MNUCHIN FACING CRITICISM OVER FORECLOSURES

Donald Trump's pick to lead the Treasury Department, Stephen Mnuchin, built his reputation and his fortune as a savvy Wall Street investor. But one of those investments has put him in the crosshairs of Democrats as he heads into his confirmation hearing Thursday: sub-prime mortgage lender IndyMac bank. .

GEORGE AND BARBARA BUSH REMAIN HOSPITALIZED

Former President George H.W. Bush and his wife, Barbara, remain hospitalized in Houston, where he was in intensive care for pneumonia and she was being watched after complaining of fatigue and coughing.

LOCAL THEATER ONE OF 12 WORLDWIDE TO COMPLETE AUGUST WILSON CYCLE

This weekend, American Stage becomes one of just 12 theaters in the world to complete the August Wilson Century Cycle, completing 10 plays about black life spanning a century. Find out how it happened.

FUTURE TENNIS STARS DESCEND ON WESLEY CHAPEL

While the top-ranked stars in tennis are competing in the Australian Open, Saddlebrook will host dozens of players trying to head Down Under next year. The prize money is right there in the title of the Saddlebrook USTA Pro Circuit Women's 25K. But to the women who will take the court beginning Sunday, just as important as the dollars they could earn are the ratings points.

FORECAST: WARM TREND CONTINUES ACROSS TAMPA BAY BEFORE SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS

Once the fog clears out by late morning, the region is in for another bright, sunny, and dry day Thursday with afternoon temperatures near 80, forecasters said. But that is all going to change come Sunday, when a cold front is forecast to pull in heavy showers and thunderstorms.

GOV. SCOTT THROWS A BASH IN WASHINGTON

Hundreds of guests packed Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium tonight for Gov. Rick Scott's Florida Sunshine Ball, which featured a Beach Boys performance and kicked off a days long celebration for incoming President Donald Trump. See the video here.

VIDEO SHOWING FRIGHTENED DOG ON SET OF 'A DOG'S PURPOSE' SPARKS BOYCOTT

The trailer for A Dog's Purpose, the new children's dramedy from Swedish director Lasse Hallstrom (Chocolate, The Cider House Rules), promised an adorable romp when the movie is released on Jan. 27. But another video — this one less family friendly — published by TMZ on Wednesday incited some to promise a boycott of the movie and has prompted an investigation into its filming.

NASA STUDY IN HAWAII PAVING WAY FOR HUMAN TRAVEL TO MARS (W/VIDEO)

A group of NASA-funded researchers are poised to enter an isolated geodesic dome on a remote Hawaii volcano to study human behavior in long-term space exploration, including a planned voyage to Mars. The six scientists enter their new home Thursday on the Big Island's Mauna Loa volcano for an eight-month stay.