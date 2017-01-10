Morning Watch: Manhunt continues in Orlando while city mourns deaths of law enforcement officers

Here's what's new around the bay area this morning.

MANHUNT CONTINUES; ORLANDO MOURNS DEATHS OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS

Law enforcement officers in Orlando were engaged in a massive manhunt early Tuesday morning for a man accused of fatally shooting a police officer who approached him outside a Wal-Mart. The manhunt itself has led to the death of a sheriff's deputy in a traffic accident and the injury of another officer. Master Sgt. Debra Clayton, 42, was killed outside the Wal-Mart store in northwest Orlando early Monday, and Orange County Sheriff's Office Deputy 1st Class Norman Lewis was killed more than two hours later in a crash while responding to a manhunt for Markeith Loyd, 41.

PRESIDENT OBAMA HEADS HOME TO CHICAGO TO SAY FAREWELL TO THE NATION

For President Barack Obama, Chicago remains a potent mix of his past and his future, and on Tuesday night he will return to lay down a critical mile marker of his presidency, seeking to address both the past and the future. The president will make his final case for why the change he promised in 2008 is a reality that will continue to unfold despite the battering his party suffered in the November elections.

FORECAST: COOL START, BUT WARMING TREND CONTINUES ACROSS TAMPA BAY

A much warmer week is ahead for Tampa Bay as temperatures continue to rise following last weekend's cold snap. While Tuesday morning starts off cool, with temperatures in the 50s, conditions quickly warm back up to the low to mid 70s by the afternoon, according to 10Weather WTSP meteorologist Ashley Batey.

JEB BUSH MAKES CASE FOR TRUMP'S EDUCATION SECRETARY PICK

Jeb Bush is making a push for Donald Trump's choice to run the Department of Education, arguing Betsy DeVos will be an advocate for school choice. Bush writes in a letter to leaders of the Senate's Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee that he has known DeVos for more than 20 years — in recent years she has served on the board of Bush's Foundation for Excellence in Education — and that DeVos "has become the voice of mothers and fathers who for too long have lacked one in America's education system."

BAKER'S DOZEN: WRAPPING UP A THRILLING COLLEGE FOOTBALL SEASON

[Joe Robbins | Getty Images] Jauan Jennings of the Tennessee Volunteers runs into the end zone with a 67-yard touchdown reception against the Florida Gators in the fourth quarter at Neyland Stadium on September 24, 2016 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Tennessee defeated Florida 38-28.

With the college football season (sadly) over, Matt Baker looks back at another thrilling year. Here are his favorite moments, games and memories from a season that ended with Monday's College Football Playoff national title game at Raymond James Stadium.

HOMETEAM 25: GIRLS BASKETBALL RANKINGS

Which is the top girls baskeball team in Tampa Bay? Rodney Page offers his rankings.

CLUB, DRINKS BAR AT HERNANDO LOSER ARE ALL ABOUT NUTRITION

Losing never tasted so good or served up so many rewards as at Hernando Loser, a nutrition club retailer that's enjoying a typical New Year's resolution rush to healthier eating. spreading the healthy lifestyle word and welcoming the public in for a taste.

FOOD HACK: HOW TO EASILY AND QUICKLY PEEL GARLIC

Check out this video, showing a fun way to peel garlic in less than 10 seconds.