Morning Watch: Mayoral candidate served time in murder case; a major step toward repealing Obamacare; HBO's 'The Young Pope' is heavenly drama

Here's what's new around the bay area this morning.

ST. PETE BEACH CANDIDATE SERVED TIME IN MURDER CASE

A mayoral candidate in St. Pete Beach served time for being an accessory to murder 20 years ago in Maryland, the Times has learned. John-Michael Fleig, then 30, was originally charged with murder for his role in the killing of a friend's uncle. He supplied the gun used in the killing.

SENATE TAKES MAJOR STEP TOWARD REPEALING OBAMACARE

Senate Republicans on Thursday took their first major step toward repealing the Affordable Care Act, approving a budget blueprint that would allow them to gut the health care law without the threat of a Democratic filibuster in a vote that went 51-48.

PARENTS REMEMBER PASCO BOY KILLED BY SUV

Kim Traver didn't get to speak to her 8-year-old son before he died.' The 31-year-old Publix cake decorator left the family home for work Saturday morning around 5 a.m. Gage Traver was still asleep. Later that day, Gage was struck by a sport-utility vehicle while riding his bike. It happened just around the corner from his house. The boy was taken to Tampa General Hospital, but never regained consciousness. Gage's parents say he was "always on the move, always having a good time."

CHARGERS ARE SAID TO BE MOVING TO LOS ANGELES FOR NEXT SEASON

[Associated Press] The Chargers have played in San Diego for a half-century.

The Chargers appear set to return to Los Angeles for next season after more than a half-century in San Diego and several failed attempts to build a new stadium. The Chargers, who began play in Los Angeles in 1960 as part of the old American Football League, are expected to share a $2.6 billion stadium being built by the Rams.

DEVELOPER PITCHES IN WITH FREE ACCOMODATIONS FOR TAMPA FAMILIES HIT BY TOXIC DRYWALL

The New Jersey developer under fire for not helping families stuck in homes blighted with toxic drywall has agreed to provide free accommodations for up to nine months while their houses are rehabbed.

KOCH BROTHERS COMPANY ARGUES AGAINST GOV. RICK SCOTT'S JOB INCENTIVE PROGRAMS

The uphill battle Gov. Rick Scott faces in getting $85 million of job incentive funds approved by a reluctant Florida Legislature was hard to miss this week. While new Enterprise Florida CEO and President Chris Hart IV on Wednesday afternoon made his for the Legislature to revive job incentives to lure businesses to Florida to create jobs, he had to do so while sitting next to a pair of ardent opponents, including one with ties to the Koch Industries.

REVIEW: HBO'S 'YOUNG POPE' IS A HEAVENLY, CAMPY DRAMA

[HBO] Jude Law stars in "The Young Pope"

The Young Pope begs to answer the question: What if the next Pope were young and American? And also Jude Law. Enter Lenny Balardo (Law), dubbed Pope Pius XIII, an arrogant, highly-conservative, self-serving orphan who's just become the head of the Catholic church. You could say The Young Pope is timely.