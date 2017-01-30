Morning Watch: Most religious groups come out against Trump refugee order

Izzy Berdan, of Boston, center, wears an American flags as he chants slogans with other demonstrators during a rally against President Trump's order that restricts travel to the U.S., Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Boston. Trump signed an executive order Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 that bans legal U.S. residents and visa-holders from seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the U.S. for 90 days and puts an indefinite hold on a program resettling Syrian refugees. [Associated Press]

Here's what's new this morning.

From pulpits to sidewalk vigils, clergy have been part of a religious outpouring against President Donald Trump's plan to suspend refugee entry from seven majority Muslim countries. Faith leaders who support the president's executive order as a way to fight terrorism have been far less vocal, ceding the religious discussion to those overwhelmingly opposed to the president's sweeping immigration order, which suspends refugee admissions for four months and indefinitely bars refugees from Syria.

PROJECT PLANNED FOR VACANT LAND AT SR 54 AND SUNCOAST PARKWAY

An undeveloped corner at the high-profile intersection of State Road 54 and the Suncoast Parkway is targeted for 225,000 square feet of retail and office development. N.C.J. Investment Co. of Tampa is seeking to resurrect an expired planning district on 29 acres at the northwest corner of the intersection. The land is directly across SR 54 from the Suncoast Crossings development, where Target closed a retail store in 2016.

FROM THE FOOD EDITOR: SLIDER RECIPES FOR YOUR SUPER BOWL SUNDAY SMORGASBORD

[Associated Press] Beer steamed cheese and mushroom beef sliders.

For many of us, the Super Bowl is just one more reason to eat something we normally wouldn't. So on Sunday, when the New England Patriots take on the Atlanta Falcons in Houston, food editor Michelle Stark's attention will be turned to a super smorgasbord. ,a href="http://www.tampabay.com/things-to-do/food/cooking/from-the-food-editor-slider-recipes-for-your-super-bowl-sunday-smorgasbord/2311178" target="_blank">Check out these slider recipes and offer your guests more than just a platter of wings.

ONE REALISTIC WAY THE BUCS COULD MIRROR THE SUPER BOWL-BOUND FALCONS IN 2017

There's no shortage of explanations for the Bucs' shortfall in explosive plays on offense, Thomas Bassinger writes. Blame injuries — Vincent Jackson, Doug Martin, Charles Sims, Cecil Shorts. Blame an offensive line that didn't push around defenders as much as expected. Blame an ineffective ground game. All had an impact; Tampa Bay executed 12 fewer explosive passes and 17 fewer explosive runs. Reversing that decline might be the Bucs' ticket to next January's tournament. Of the eight teams to make the largest gains in explosive plays this season, five reached the playoffs, including the Falcons.