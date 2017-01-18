Morning Watch: Old golf courses may get new life; Cuban art comes to Dunedin; why running back carries are meaningless

Here's what's new around the bay area this morning.

ART CENTER BRINGS CUBAN LIFE TO DUNEDIN

Cuba is a place where food can be scarce but music, dance and the arts are plentiful. In 2015, the Dunedin Fine Arts Center's auxiliary group, the Sterling Society, assembled a trip as part of the People to People Cultural Exchange program with the idea of procuring an exhibit down the road. Today, the Dunedin Fine Art Center unveils the fruits of that artful journey in an exhibit called Oye Como Va..

OLD GOLF COURSES GET NEW LIFE, OR NOT

Two abandoned golf courses in Pasco County are in different stages of a possible rebirth. In Zephyrhills, Tampa-based Kolter Land Partners has a contract to purchase the abandoned Hidden Creek golf course outside the city and turn it into a 300-home neighborhood. Meanwhile, plans to turn a Wesley Chapel golf course into a subdivision of up to 400 homes have hit a snag: the neighbors.

STATE OF THE PORT

Follow business reporter Justine Griffin on Twitter @SunBizGriffin for updates from the annual State of the Port address with Port Tampa Bay CEO, Paul Anderson. The event begins at 11:30 a.m.

RUNNING BACK CARRIES: MEANINGLESS NFL STATISTIC JUST WON'T GO AWAY

[Associated Press]

It has gone on for far too long, and it has to stop. Today. Right now. We're a divided nation, but a greater purpose demands we band together, regardless of our allegiances. Whether you root for the Giants or the Eagles, the Ravens or the Steelers, the Bucs or the Falcons, it's time to take a stand against NFL commentators' repeated attempts to link running back carries to team wins..

DEWITT: COMMISSIONERS MUST ADDRESS COUNTY'S UNDERFUNDED FIRE-RESCUE SERVICE

So much attention has been focused on the spectacular failures of and lurid stories about the Hernando Beach Volunteer Fire Department, it's easy to overlook the far less sexy issue of the drastically underfunded Hernando County Fire Rescue, Dan DeWitt writes. To put it bluntly, the professionally staffed department the vast majority of county residents depend upon is broke. Actually, it is worse than broke; it's deeply in debt. And it got that way because of the cowardice of commissioners.

NATIONAL BOOK CRITICS CIRCLE ANNOUNCES AWARDS FINALISTS

The board of the National Book Critics Circle has chosen the 30 finalists for its awards for books published in 2016. After a seven-hour meeting last Saturday, the board also announced the recipients of three additional prizes. Read the full list here.