Morning Watch: Police say man dies after running naked on Dale Mabry, disrupting traffic

Here's what's new around the bay area this morning.

A man who was naked and behaving erratically early Wednesday morning on Dale Mabry Highway has died after he was transported to a hospital, according to Tampa police. The man, who remains unidentified, was transported to a nearby hospital after he experienced a medical issue while in the back of a police patrol car and later died, Tampa police spokesman Stephen Hegarty said.

PINELLAS SHERIFF'S LIEUTENANT FIRED OVER SEXUAL RELATIONSHIP WITH SUBORDINATE

A Pinellas County Sheriff's Office lieutenant was fired after an internal investigation found he had a sexual relationship with his subordinate. Lt. Robert Ross was terminated this month after a 20-year career with the agency, according to the Sheriff's Office, for engaging in a relationship with inmate records manager Stephannie Watson and then repeatedly lying about it during an internal investigation.

THESE CENTRAL FLORIDA ENTREPRENEURS ARE USING AN APP TO MAKE RUNNING A VIRTUAL REALITY

A pair of Lakeland entrepreneurs want to turn your routine run into a trip through the Redwoods country of Northern California, a Dublin pub crawl or a fantasy jaunt with Alice in Wonderland via a software application that provides interactive fitness challenges. Kevin Transue and Scott Parker founded Yes.Fit four years ago and now have 78,000 people participating in virtual runs through historical sites, fantasy literary landscapes or just plain beautiful scenery.

NEW JEWISH COMMUNITY CENTER READIES FOR MAJOR IMPACT ON SOCIAL SCENE

[LOREN ELLIOTT | Times] Attendees fill the ballroom at the Bryan Glazer Family Jewish Community Center for a circus-themed party on Dec. 16.

The opening of the Bryan Glazer Family Jewish Community Center presented a host of entertaining possibilities, from black-tie galas to birthday parties around the pool. Ten to 2,000 guests can be accommodated throughout the $30 million renovation of the former Fort Homer Hesterly Armory. Demand for additional banquet space mushroomed with last year's closing of A La Carte Event Pavilion, the popular facility operated by Bloomin' Brands on property owned by Egypt Shriners in Town 'N Country.

ISRAEL CABINET MINISTER CALLS KERRY SPEECH 'PATHETIC'

A senior member of Israel's nationalist government on Wednesday called U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry's planned Mideast policy speech a "pathetic move," further heightening tensions between the two close allies as the Obama Administration prepares to leave office. The comments by Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan were the latest salvo in a toxic exchange following the U.S.'s refusal to veto a U.N. Security Council resolution last week that called Israeli settlements in the West Bank and east Jerusalem a violation of international law. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has bitterly criticized the resolution, and accused the U.S. of colluding with the Palestinians in drawing it up.

USF: DON'T EXPECT THE BOWL DOLDRUMS THAT PLAGUED OTHER AAC TEAMS

[OCTAVIO JONES | Times] Despite the coaching turnover since season's end, USF assistant T.J. Weist doesn't expect a dropoff from the Bulls in the bowl game. "This team has a lot of pride. There's a reason we won 10 (games), and we won 10 because of the pride of this team and the determination."

Few teams have experienced more upheaval in the past month than USF. They have lost one coach (Willie Taggart), gained another (Charlie Strong), and temporarily are being guided by a third (T.J. Weist). For all of Strong's in-state accomplishments, the players still approach 2017 with the uncertainty that accompanies a regime change. So it's natural for fans to ponder the state of their team's collective psyche entering Thursday afternoon's Birmingham Bowl against South Carolina.

SECOND FLIGHT RECORDER RECOVERED FROM BLACK SEA CRASH SITE

Search teams on Wednesday recovered another flight recorder from a military plane that crashed in the Black Sea, killing all 92 aboard, the Defense Ministry said. The first flight recorder was found the previous day and experts have started analyzing its data to determine the cause of the crash.

10 TAMPA BAY ARTISTS WHO DIED IN 2016

The art world lost international icons in 2016 including David Bowie and Prince. But Tampa Bay also felt the sting of death among its creative communities. Here are some of the local artists we lost.