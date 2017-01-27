Morning Watch: Republicans divided over border wall as Trump era begins

President Donald Trump points to guests upon his arrival at Andrews Air Force One, Md., Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. Trump is returning from Philadelphia after speaking at the House and Senate GOP lawmakers at their annual policy retreat. [Associated Press]

Here's what's new this morning.

Congressional Republicans leave their annual policy retreat divided over paying for President Donald Trump's border wall, one of several thorny issues looming to trip them up as the GOP adjusts to full control of Washington. Lawmakers welcomed a speech from Trump endorsing their goals on repealing and replacing former President Barack Obama's health care law and overhauling the loophole-ridden tax code. But the president's comments on paying for the wall, and subsequent clarification and walk-backs from the White House, sowed widespread confusion Thursday.

FACT-CHECKING FAKE NEWS REVEALS HOW HARD IT IS TO KILL PERVASIVE 'NASTY WEED' ONLINE

For the past six weeks, PolitiFact has been digging deep into Facebook's news feeds to identify and disprove "fake news." Working with Facebook, we've been fact-checking news stories that have been flagged by readers as potentially fake or deliberately misleading. If we agree that a story is false, readers who attempt to share the post on Facebook first receive a warning. Here's what we've learned so far. Fake news is like a nasty weed, it grows quickly and is hard to kill.

AT SECOND NEW RIVERVIEW MOVIE THEATER, HIGH-END DINNER IS THE STAR

[JAMES BORCHUCK | Times] The concession area at the new Riverview 14 GDX will feature a craft beer tap area with local beers served behind an acid-washed, copper-and-glass tiled counter. The cinema will have 14 theaters, two with 75-foot-wide screens, more than 60 speakers and 260 seats that recline. The multiplex is set to open in late February.

Dinner and a movie need no longer mean TV trays, cardboard cartons or balancing a meal on your lap thanks to a new Riverview theater. Set to open at the end of next month, Riverview 14 GDX will be one of only a handful of cinemas in the nation to include a sit-down restaurant.

NICHOLAS LINDSEY, KILLER OF ST. PETERSBURG POLICE OFFICER, BACK IN COURT FOR SENTENCE HEARING

A Pinellas circuit judge is expected to decide today if a 21-year-old man serving life in prison for killing St. Petersburg police officer David Crawford will get his sentence shortened. Last week, Nicholas Lindsey's attorneys argued in front of Judge Thane Covert that his sentence should be reduced to 40 years based on new sentencing guidelines for juveniles in Florida.

RUTH: DON'T EXPECT MUCH FROM $6 BILLION IN PLANNED TAMPA-AREA ROAD WORK

By the time the $6 billion plan by the Florida Department of Transportation to add 90 miles of toll lanes to Interstates 75, 275 and 4 and expand a new Howard Frankland Bridge to eight free lanes, plus two express, pay-to-drive lanes, is completed, on this much we can probably all agree, Dan Ruth writes. We will all be such burnt, fried and scorched toast.

50 YEARS AGO, THREE ASTRONAUTS DIED IN THE APOLLO 1 FIRE

[NASA] Astronauts Virgil Grissom, from left, Ed White and Roger Chaffee died in a launch pad fire during a test for the Apollo 1 spacecraft in 1967.

It has been 50 years since the Apollo 1 fire killed Roger Chaffee at Cape Kennedy's Launch Complex 34. Chaffee, along with astronauts Virgil "Gus" Grissom and Ed White II, died on Jan. 27, 1967, when a blaze erupted in their command module during preflight testing. The tragedy occurred as the trio was preparing for the first manned Apollo flight. The disaster left families in mourning and a nation stunned. It temporarily stalled NASA's frenetic push to the moon. There was an intense investigation. Congressional hearings, too.

MARCH COLUMN: HAGAN WANTS TO KEEP WORKING ON TRANSPORTATION, BASEBALL

County Commissioner Ken Hagan says he'll start raising money for a future political race next month, William E. March writes. He's just not sure yet which one. Hagan cannot seek re-election to his countywide commissioner's seat in 2019 because of term limits. His two main options are the Tampa mayor's race and the District 2 commissioner's seat being vacated by Victor Crist. "The short answer is I'm undecided," Hagan said this week. "I'm asked daily."

WESLEY CHAPEL MAN KILLED IN HOSPITAL PARKING LOT AFTER CRASHING DURING MEDICAL EMERGENCY

An unidentified 66-year-old Wesley Chapel man died early this morning when he crashed after experiencing a medical emergency early in the parking lot of Florida Wesley Chapel Hospital, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FIVE FUTURE USF BULLS TO STUDY UP ON NOW

More and more of the nation's top five- and four-star kids become impact players immediately once they hit college fields. Joey Knight presents some of the high school kids the Bulls have targeted that you should start paying attention to pronto.

EARLY PLAYING TIME FOR QB CADE WELDON AT MIAMI? PERHAPS

More and more of the nation's top five- and four-star kids become impact players immediately once they hit college fields. Matt Baker presents are some of the high school kids the Hurricanes have targeted that you should start paying attention to pronto.

WHAT TO WATCH THIS WEEKEND: 'RONJA, THE ROBBER'S DAUGHTER' ON AMAZON, IBOY ON NETFLIX

Fans of Tales from Earthsea and From Up on Poppy Hill will definitely want to add the new anime series Ronja, the Robber's Daughter to their watchlist. See what else should be on your radar.