Morning Watch: SB lanes on Skyway reopen after fatal wrong-way crash

Southbound lanes on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge were closed on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, after a crash in which a wrong-way driver was killed. [Florida Highway Patrol]

WRONG-WAY DRIVER KILLED IN SUNSHINE SKYWAY CRASH; SOUTHBOUND LANES REOPEN

Southbound lanes on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge have reopened following a fatal crash early Friday morning involving a wrong-way driver. Motorists can take the Howard Frankland or Gandy bridges to Interstate 4 or the Selmon Expressway to southbound I-75 or U.S. 301.

PUTIN SAYS RUSSIA WON'T OUST US DIPLOMATS IN HACKING FLAP

President Vladimir Putin has condemned a new round of U.S. sanctions against Russia but said Moscow will not retaliate by expelling American diplomats. U.S. President Barack Obama on Thursday imposed sanctions on Russian officials and intelligence services in retaliation for Russia's interference in the U.S. presidential election by hacking American political sites and email accounts. 35 Russian diplomats were ordered to leave the U.S. in 72 hours and two facilities closed.

SYRIA'S CEASE-FIRE HOLDING DESPITE MINOR VIOLATIONS

A nationwide Syrian cease-fire brokered by Russia and Turkey that went into effect at midnight was holding Friday despite minor violations, marking a potential breakthrough in a conflict that has been shredding high-level peace initiatives for over five years.

FAKE YBOR CITY STARS IN BEN AFFLECK'S NEW FILM

[Florida Times-Union, Terry Dickson] Mounds of mulch and soil were hauled in for spreading to make Newcastle Street in Brunswick, Georgia a dirt street for filming of Ben Affleck's film "Live by Night,'' a Prohibition era film with scenes from Ybor City.

Between scenes of gun fights, car chases and explosions, Ybor City shines in the trailer for the movie Live By Night, starring Ben Affleck and premiering worldwide January 13. Set in the gangster-era of the 1920's and 30's, there are familiar-looking brick buildings with wrought iron balconies, five-bulb street lights that have become symbols of the Latin District and men wearing traditional guayaberas. In one scene, a lector standing on a raised platform reads to workers in a cigar factory. The catch: The set is actually a look-alike erected in Brunswick, Georgia, 270 miles from the real thing.

FOR TAMPA'S BOB BUCKHORN, THE PHOTO OP IS THE MESSAGE

Now here's some news: There are, in fact, photos that Tampa mayor and potential Democratic candidate for governor Bob Buckhorn will not take. Not that you'd know it. His six years in office have amassed a View-Master's worth of images of the mayor. Not everyone is amused.

CARLTON: THE BARELY TRUE, SLIGHTLY ASKEW YEAR IN REVIEW PART 2 FOR 2016

What were the top stories in Tampa Bay in 2016? A day after columnist John Romano offered his rundown, Sue Carlton presents her list.

SUNDAY CONVERSATION: INCOMING STATE ATTORNEY TALKS CRIMINAL JUSTICE REFORM

Andrew Warren will become Hillsborough County's new state attorney Jan. 3, having won a close race in November against longtime incumbent Mark Ober. Warren, a former federal prosecutor, was a new face to many in the local legal community when he ran, having moved to Tampa in 2013. Warren spoke last week with the Tampa Bay Times about his background, his transition into office and his plans as he takes over as Hillsborough's top prosecutor.

ADOPT A FANDOM: MAKING A CASE FOR EACH COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF TEAM

[MONICA HERNDON | Times] Alabama Crimson Tide players celebrate with head coach Nick Saban after the SEC championship against the Florida Gators at the Georgia Dome on Saturday December 3, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the Florida Gators 54-16.

Alabama or Washington. Clemson or Ohio State. Two of these teams will be headed to Tampa for the Jan. 9 College Football Playoff championship after Saturday's Peach and Fiesta Bowls. Maybe you don't have a rooting interest in any of the four. No worries. Since they will be ours in a week or so, a few super fans offer up reasons to adopt a team before the title game is set.

WHAT TO WATCH THIS WEEKEND: NEW YEAR'S EVE SPECIALS, SHOWS TO WATCH BEFORE THE WINTER TV SEASON STARTS

This weekend marks an end to the trash fire that was 2016. Along with a fresh slate and hopefully fewer beloved celebrity deaths, we have a boatload of new TV to look forward to in the new year. Before we get to the new stuff, here are some fall shows you need to catch up on.

'Z: THE BEGINNING OF EVERYTHING,' 'SNEAKY PETE' AND MORE COMING TO AMAZON PRIME IN JANUARY

Amazon doesn't have quite as many titles coming to its streaming service in January as Netflix and Hulu. But what it lacks in quantity it certainly makes up for in quality. It's two new Amazon Originals airing this month focus on the glamourous life of Zelda Fitzgerald and a crime drama series with Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston as an executive producer.