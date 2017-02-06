Morning Watch: Super Bowl ads go political; following Trump in Tampa; Fennelly says Brady simply the best; Valentine's Day macarons

New England Patriots' Tom Brady hoists the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. The New England Patriots won 34-28 in overtime. [Associated Press]

LIVE BLOG: PRESIDENT TRUMP VISITING MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE

President Donald Trump will visit MacDill Air Force Base today for the first time as president. He will receive a briefing from the leaders of Central Command and Special Operations Command, have lunch with service members and deliver remarks. The president will be joined by Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford and National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. Follow our live blog for updates throughout the day.

SUPER BOWL ADS GO POLITICAL IN A BIG WAY

Messages about America, inclusiveness — and, yes, even "four years of awful hair" — kept bubbling up in Super Bowl 51 ads from Airbnb, the NFL and a line of personal care products. But there was still plenty of escapism and light humor for those who weren't into the politics. Here are the most talked-about Super Bowl commercials.

FENNELLY: COMEBACK FOR THE AGES CEMENTS BRADY AS THE GREATEST OF THEM ALL

[Associated Press] Tom Brady reacts after a two-point conversion during the second half of Super Bowl 51 against the Falcons.

Tom Brady is the greatest of them all, Martin Fennelly writes. Throw in the most incredible comeback in NFL history, and one has to wonder: Are there any questions or doubts after the Super Bowl? The Patriots came from 27 points down. There has never been anything like it, close to like it, on this stage.

SPANISH, FRENCH AND ...SQL? THE PUSH TO TEACH CODING LIKE A FOREIGN LANGUAGE

Some Florida lawmakers are again proposing an innovative, but contentious, plan that would put coding and foreign language on equal footing in a public high school student's education. Aimed at preparing students for high-tech jobs in a modern digital economy, the legislation (SB 104) has the backing of such influential powerhouses as Disney and the Florida Chamber of Commerce.

CONGREGATION'S OVATION HELPS PERSUADE REV. SYKES TO STAY

The Rev. Manuel Sykes, well-known pastor of Bethel Community Baptist Church, will not be retiring soon, after all. Sykes announced his plan to retire about four months ago, saying he would be devoting his time to his health and completing a dissertation for a doctorate in counseling psychology.

FROM THE FOOD EDITOR: FOR VALENTINE'S DAY, I TRIED MAKING MACARONS AT HOME

[TNS] French macarons.

There are a couple of different ways to approach your Valentine's Day food plan, food editor Michelle Stark writes. You can keep things low-key, even pointedly cheap. Or the holiday of love (or eye-rolling, depending on how cynical you are) can be a time to think about extravagant foods, items you wouldn't normally eat or cook but that can help woo a special someone. In that vein, she urged herself to tackle a cooking project she never have before: macarons.

REVIEW: 'LEGION' IS A HYPNOTIC JOURNEY INTO THE MIND OF A LESSER-KNOWN MARVEL MUTANT

In a world full of deception and falsities, David Haller grasps at any semblance of truth he can find. Haller, played by leading man Dan Stevens (Downton Abbey, the upcoming Beauty and the Beast), is the anti-hero of FX's new comic book-inspired series Legion. He's a young man who has spent most of his life in and out of mental hospitals and struggling with severe schizophrenia. Read Chelsea Tatham's review here.

WHAT TO WATCH AND LISTEN TO THIS WEEK: 'LEGION' ON FX, DEAR SUGAR PODCAST

Chelsea Tatham offers her picks of what should be on your TV radar, including the aforementioned Legion and a Comedy Central offering from executive producers Lorne Michaels and Jason Sudeikis.