Morning Watch: Trump blasts United Nations as 'just a club for people' to 'have a good time'

President-elect Donald Trump, center, accompanied by Trump Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, right, and retired Gen. Michael Flynn, a senior adviser to Trump, left, speaks to members of the media at Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Fla., Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016. [Associated Press]

Three days after the United Nations adopted a resolution calling on Israel to halt Jewish settlement activity on Palestinian territory, President-elect Donald Trump tweeted that the international body "is just a club for people to get together, talk and have a good time." The harsh criticism, which Trump made Monday while vacationing at his Mar-a-Lago resort, signaled he would likely challenge more than just the 71-year-old institution's approach to the Middle East once he takes office.

OBAMA, JAPAN'S ABE TO SEEK RECONCILIATION AT PEARL HARBOR DURING MEETING TODAY

Putting 75 years of resentment behind them, the leaders of the United States and Japan are coming together at Pearl Harbor for a historic pilgrimage to the site where the bloodshed of the surprise attacks drew America into World War II. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's visit this afternoon with President Barack Obama is powerful proof that the former enemies have transcended the recriminatory impulses that weighed down relations after the war, Japan's government has said. Although Japanese leaders have visited Pearl Harbor before, Abe will be the first to visit the memorial that now rests on the hallowed waters above the sunken USS Arizona.

RESCUERS FIND FLIGHT RECORDER FROM BLACK SEA PLANE CRASH

Rescue workers found a flight recorder from the Russian plane that crashed into the Black Sea over the weekend, the defense ministry said. All 92 people aboard the Russian military's Tu-154 plane are believed to have died Sunday morning when it crashed two minutes after taking off from the southern Russian city of Sochi. The 84 passengers included dozens of singers from Russia's world-famous military choir who were going to the Russian Air Force base in Syria to perform at a New Year's concert.

MONEY, MONEY, MONEY: WBRN-98.7 INTRODUCES 'DONALD-FM'

Just a couple of weeks after dropping longtime controversial host Bubba the Love Sponge Clem, WBRN-FM 98.7 promises to "Make Radio Great Again." Welcome to "98.7 Donald-FM." The Tampa Bay station had been playing commercial-free Christmas music as "Santa 98.7" through the holiday. Now, the station formerly billed as "No Rules Rock" is playing money-themed songs until it settles on a permanent format.

FROM GEEK CONS TO PRIDE TO BEYONCE, OUR TOP ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT STORIES OF 2016

[ANDRES LEIVA | Times] Nerdcore growing: We could barely go a month without a new geek convention in Tampa Bay.

The year was tinged with melancholy on arts and entertainment fronts, from the Pulse shooting in Orlando and its ripple effects into Tampa Bay to the ongoing struggle for meaningful diversity in filmmaking. Here are the biggest stories that filled your weekends in 2016.

THE DISH: PASTRY CHEF MICHAEL OSTRANDER ON RETIRING, BAKING AND WORKING FOR DONALD TRUMP

The St. Pete Bakery is buzzing with activity. After all, it's that time of year when calories don't count quite as much and customers are willing to splurge on decadent desserts. It makes executive pastry chef and bakery owner Michael Ostrander beam with pride. The 64-year-old has been baking, consulting, teaching and mentoring for more than 50 years. He will hang up his whisk and apron soon, with plans to retire at the end of February and turn over the operation to a former student.

BEST OF 2016: BARBRA STREISAND, MIRANDA LAMBERT, ALABAMA SHAKES AMONG TAMPA BAY'S BEST CONCERTS

2016 was the year Times features designer Brittany Volk truly embraced her cowboy boot lifestyle. She stomped around at several country concerts — something she never thought would happen. She offers her highlights of her year in live music in Tampa Bay.