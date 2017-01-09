Morning Watch: Trump calls 'over-rated' Streep a 'Hillary flunky' in answering her Golden Globes comments

Here's what's new around the bay area this morning.

TRUMP CALLS 'OVER-RATED' STREEP A 'HILLARY FLUNKY' IN ANSWERING HER GOLDEN GLOBES COMMENTS

As could have been expected, President-elect Donald Trump took to Twitter on Monday morning to answer Meryl Streep's comments as she accepted a lifetime achievement award during the Golden Globes on Sunday night. Without mentioning Trump by name, Streep called out the Republican's "performance" on the campaign trail in which he flailed his arms and appeared to mock a disabled New York Times reporter. She said Trump's actions "kind of broke my heart." In a series of tweets starting around 6:30 a.m., Trump denied he mocked the reporter while calling Streep a "Hillary flunky" and an "over-rated actress."

MAN DIES AT TREACHEROUS EAGLE'S NEST CAVE DIVING SITE IN WEEKI WACHEE

The treacherous Eagle's Nest cave diving site has claimed another life, authorities say. A man died at the popular diving site on Sunday, Hernando County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Denise Moloney said Monday. Before Sunday, at least 10 divers had died there since 1981, most recently two divers from Fort Lauderdale in October.

DRIVING DEATH OF FOOTBALL STAR HOLLOWAY SHOWCASES BAR'S RESPONSIBILITIES

[Times photo, 2007] A decade ago, Max Holloway was a defensive standout at Jefferson High School in Tampa. In October, the son of former NFL veteran Brian Holloway died when he his car crashed into a house.

One night last October, Max Holloway lost control of his Dodge Charger, veered off the road and crashed into a house. The 26-year-old old former standout football player for the Jefferson High School died from his injuries. The crash was widely reported, in large part due to Holloway's football success and the notoriety of his father, who spent eight seasons in the NFL. Now, a lawsuit filed by Holloway's parents, Brian Holloway and Bette McKenzie, is placing blame on a Lutz bar and grill their son frequented. He was there so often, according to the lawsuit, that employees at Panini's knew he was addicted to alcohol but served him anyway.

POLICE: OFFICER SHOT IN ORLANDO, SUSPECT STILL AT LARGE

An Orlando police officer has been taken to the hospital following a shooting as authorities searched for a suspect. According to the police department's official Twitter page, the shooting happened just after 7:15 a.m. Monday not far from a Walmart. A massive manhunt for the suspect is underway. No additional details were provided about the shooting; stay with tampabay.com for updates.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF: WHY ANOTHER ALABAMA TITLE WOULD BE GREAT FOR THE SPORT

[Associated Press] Alabama coach Nick Saban arrives at media day for the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Clemson on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Tampa.

Tonight at Raymond James Stadium, the Alabama Crimson Tide will face two opponents, each as formidable as the other, columnist Tom Jones writes. The Tide will take on Clemson. And history. A victory tonight would mean Alabama is starting to run up the score. It would be a fifth national championship in eight seasons, an almost unfathomable accomplishment in the modern world of college football. He says that would be a good day for Alabama ... and college football in general.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF: FREAKISH TALENTS WATSON, ALLEN SET TO FACE OFF

It's a stage no like no other, columnist Martin Fennelly writes. It's for lovers of big moments, big plays. It's national championship time, tonight at Raymond James Stadium, Alabama and Clemson. It's time for someone to step up. It might come down to the best player on each team. That would be Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson and Alabama defensive end Jonathan Allen.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF NATIONAL TITLE GAME: PREDICTIONS ON ALABAMA VS. CLEMSON

Tampa Bay Times staff writers offer up their predictions for tonight's College Football Playoff national championship game between Alabama and Clemson.

REVIEW: 'VICTORIA' IS YOUR NEXT PERIOD DRAMA OBSESSION

[PBS] Jenna Coleman stars as Queen Victoria, shown at her coronation.

This week, a diminutive in stature but large in legacy queen arrives on U.S. TV. Just as we were looking for our next period drama obsession, Victoria drops into PBS's Masterpiece lineup with a two-episode premiere at 9 p.m. Jan. 15 after a very successful first season in the U.K. The reign of Queen Victoria will always be ripe for dramatizing, including her ascension at just 18, the rapid industrial and cultural changes during her 63 years as monarch and her legendary romance with Prince Albert.

FROM THE FOOD EDITOR: BURRATA INSPIRES A SIMPLE, INDULGENT WEEKNIGHT MEAL

Like many avid grocery shoppers, food editor Michelle Stark tends to rely on different stores for different kitchen staples. Publix has its reliable BOGOs; Winn-Dixie has a loyalty card that can save you lots of money if used frequently. And she will make a special trip to Aldi, the no-frills discount German grocery store with about 100 locations in Florida, for a few certain products. One of them is cheese. The chain carries a surprisingly wide variety ... including burrata, which inspired this recipe featuring pesto and tomatoes.

WHAT TO WATCH AND LISTEN TO THIS WEEK: 'TABOO' ON FX, BREAKDOWN PODCAST

[FX] Tom Hardy plays a mysterious man returning home to 19th century London after a decade in Africa. He's covered in tattoos and returns to take back his family's shipping business.

Tom Hardy plays James Delaney, a mysterious man returning home to 19th century London after a decade in Africa, in Taboo (FX, Tuesday, 10 p.m.). That's one of the highlights on this week's TV slate.

SOUS VIDE COOKING TECHNIQUE MAKES ITS WAY INTO HOME KITCHENS

A barista at the Lab in Hyde Park and a line cook at Proper in St. Petersburg, Kiran Balan, 23, went to culinary school at the Art Institute of Tampa. But he didn't learn about sous vide cooking there. He first practiced sous vide at Buddy Brew Coffee in Tampa, where he worked before the Lab, by prepping hundreds of poached eggs wrapped in plastic wrap. Read more about how he incorporates this style throughout his repertoire.