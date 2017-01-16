Morning Watch: Trump vows 'insurance for everybody' in Obamacare replacement plan

Protesters gather at the Trump International Hotel & Tower in Columbus Circle to demonstrate against Republican plans to repeal President Barack Obama's health care legislation, in New York, Jan. 15, 2017. [Demetrius Freeman | The New York Times]

Here's what's new around the bay area this morning.

President-elect Donald Trump said in a weekend interview that he is nearing completion of a plan to replace President Barack Obama's signature health-care law with the goal of "insurance for everybody," while also vowing to force drug companies to negotiate directly with the government on prices in Medicare and Medicaid.

TRUMP CONTINUES TWITTER ASSAULT WITH INAUGURATION IN SIGHT, SUGGESTS CIA DIRECTOR IS 'THE LEAKER OF FAKE NEWS'

His inauguration days away, President-elect Donald Trump is continuing to lash out at critics in the intelligence community and Democrats in Congress who are vowing to skip his swearing-in ceremony. The tough-talking Republican questioned whether the CIA director himself was "the leaker of fake news" in a Sunday night tweet. The extraordinary criticism from the incoming president came hours after CIA chief John Brennan charged that Trump lacks a full understanding of the threat Moscow poses to the United States, delivering a public lecture to the president-elect that further highlighted the bitter state of Trump's relations with American intelligence agencies.

MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY CELEBRATIONS ACROSS TAMPA BAY

Events are happening throughout Tampa Bay to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The high-stepping Florida A&M Marching 100 band returns for the first time in a decade to perform in St. Petersburg's MLK Dream Big Parade today, starting at 11 a.m. Check out our live blog for photos, video, and coverage of all the festivities.

RINGLING OFFICIALS TO DISCUSS CIRCUS DECISION

Ellenton-based Feld Entertainment announced to circus crews Saturday night that this will be the last season for "The Greatest Show on Earth" after 146 years. Officials will discuss the decision during a 9:30 a.m. news conference this morning; follow Chris O'Donnell @codonnell_Times for updates.

BO JACKSON'S ISSUES WITH BUCS INCLUDE CULVERHOUSE

[Allen Dean Steele | Allsport] Detroit Lions head coach Wayne Fontes (left) confers with Hugh Culverhouse during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tampa Stadium in Tampa in 1988. The Buccaneers won the game, 21-10.

It's well-known that Bo Jackson refused to play for the Bucs after they took him first overall in the 1986 draft because he believed they were responsible for him becoming ineligible to play baseball his senior season at Auburn. But Jackson now says he had another reason as well. He had problems with how then-owner Hugh Culverhouse treated people. "The fact the owners kept calling the players, 'These are my boys,' '' Jackson tells USA Today. "Their wives were doing the same thing. I couldn't go there. I always believed that if you don't … stand for what you believe is right, who else is going to have faith in you?''

COOKBOOK REVIEW: 'BIG FOOD BIG LOVE' AND 'MY TWO SOUTHS' HAVE UNIQUE TAKES ON SOUTHERN CUISINE

There is no shortage of Southern cookbooks. And with so many covering the perennially popular cuisine, there is a tendency to home in on certain regions, vegetarian dishes — or just desserts and biscuits. Two Southern cookbooks released a couple of months ago take the South to more unexpected territory: India and the Pacific Northwest.

WHAT TO WATCH AND LISTEN TO THIS WEEK: 'DIVIDED STATES OF AMERICA' ON PBS, OFFSHORE PODCAST

[History Channel] Walton Goggins as Richard "Rip" Taggart in History's Six, premiering at 10 p.m. Wednesday.

If you didn't already know, the next president is being inaugurated this week. Fittingly, PBS airs its Frontline special Divided States of America on Tuesday, exploring the deep divisions that surfaced during President Obama's tenure. And on Thursday, ABC airs a 20/20 special America's First Family: The Trumps Go to Washington, which is self-explanatory. If you're looking to plan ahead, live coverage of President-elect Trump's inauguration begins Friday morning on the news networks. Trump will be sworn in at noon.

KYRGYZSTAN MINISTRY SAYS CARGO PLANE CRASH KILLS 37

A cargo plane crashed in a residential area just outside the main airport in Kyrgyzstan, killing at least 37 people, the Emergency Situations Ministry said. The Turkish Boeing 747 crashed just outside the Manas airport, south of the capital Bishkek, killing people in the residential area adjacent to the airport as well as those on the plane.

WOMAN, 50, SUFFERS GUNSHOT WOUND TO HEAD WHILE SLEEPING IN LACOOCHEE TRAILER PARK

A Lacoochee woman suffered serious injuries early Monday morning after an unknown gunman shot her in the head while she was sleeping. The shooting occurred at the same trailer park, at 19140 U.S. 301, where a man was shot in the head last week — though the incidents do not appear to be related — according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.