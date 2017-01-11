Morning Watch: Trump will face Russia questions at news conference; jobs to be found in construction; Frida Kahlo exhibit opening at the Dali

Here’s what’s new around the bay area this morning.

TRUMP TO FACE RUSSIA QUESTIONS TODAY AT NEWS CONFERENCE

When President-elect Donald Trump holds a news conference in New York this morning at 11, he will face a barrage of questions about Russia. Which is fitting, because the last time he took questions from the press at large – on July 27 in Miami - Trump made Russia the news . Today’s news conference also comes after reports that intelligence officials informed Trump that Russia has compromising information on his personal life and finances.

HILLSBOROUGH COMMISSIONERS WASH HANDS OF SCHOOL BOARD’S BUS CUTS

Hillsborough County sent a message Tuesday to parents concerned about the school district’s decision to end some busing services in August. We had nothing to do with this, and there’s not much we can do to fix it. Hillsborough County has $600 million set aside for transportation projects over the next decade, but county Administrator Mike Merrill told commissioners Tuesday that the county already has its own transportation needs to tackle with that money.

OVER PROTESTS, PASCO APPROVES NEW ANIMAL ABUSE PROTECTIONS

Pasco County wants to keep dogs and cats away from convicted animal abusers. A group of animal advocates, however, said the county protections are too weak to do that or to protect humans.

CLEMSON GOT THE VICTORY, OTHERS WILL GET THE SPOILS

So just what do you do with 144 “Alabama National Football Champions” T-shirts? With the big game over and most fans already departed, Tampa on Tuesday remained a town festooned with banners, street-lamp signs and memorabilia from the College Football Playoff national championship. But soon, every vestige of the city’s big party will be gone. Here’s where it will all go.

CONSTRUCTION JOBS MARKET LOOKING GOOD

A new survey indicates about 80 percent of construction firms statewide plan to hire workers this year — many of them boosting pay and bonuses to lure workers — showing just how dramatic the rebound has been from the Great Recession. Read more at tampabay.com/business.

'MARRIED BY MOM AND DAD' STAR AND TAMPA BAY MAN TALKS ABOUT HIS TV LIFE

[TLC]

Devin Duggan had an arranged marriage -- of sorts. It wasn't for religious or cultural reasons. The Tampa Bay man didn't grow up knowing one day his parents would pick his wife. No, that decision came later when he was approached by a reality TV producer. Now he's appearing on the TLC series Married By Mom and Dad.

WANNA OPEN FOR BON JOVI?

Local bands, get ready for the gig of a lifetime. Bon Jovi has launched a contest to let local and regional bands open an arena slot on their upcoming tour, which includes a stop at Tampa’s Amalie Arena on Feb. 14.

DALI MUSEUM'S FRIDA KAHLO SHOW A FIRST IN FLORIDA

[Carl Van Vechten]

International Frida-mania has made Frida Kahlo a feminist icon, Surrealist inspiration, kitsch archetype and unibrow heroine. We forget that though the Mexican painter had ardent followers she was neither a role model nor famous when she died at age 47. Fame belonged to her husband, the muralist Diego Rivera. “Frida Kahlo at the Dalí” is a timeline of her growth as an artist, using paintings and drawings. Lennie Bennett also has a review of the new book about Kahlo titled Frida Kahlo At Home, and calls it a “fine introduction.”

NETFLIX’S ‘SERIES OF UNFORTUNATE EVENTS’ IS A FAIRY TALE OF WHIMSY AND WOE

The newest adaptation of Lemony Snicket’s beloved children’s tragedies is far from unfortunate, unpleasant or uninteresting. A Series of Unfortunate Events, based on the 13 books from the aforementioned Snicket (pen name for author Daniel Handler, who is also an executive producer) hits Netflix early Friday morning. It’s weirdly wonderful, adorned with unique style and a surprising amount of comedy.