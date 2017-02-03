Morning watch: Trump's start roils Florida; HSN promoted company accused of cheating women; Nordstrom drops Ivanka Trump line; DeVos clears Senate hurdle

Demonstrators gather in front of Republican Sen. Marco Rubio's office on West Kennedy Boulevard in Tampa to protest the recent actions of Donald Trump on Jan. 31. Protesters say they plan to gather at Rubio's office every Tuesday for the first 100 days of Trump's presidency. (LOREN ELLIOTT | Times)

CHAOTIC START TO TRUMP PRESIDENCY ROILS FLORIDA

The first two weeks of Trump's presidency have been chaotic and divisive and the tumult is rolling across Florida, Alex Leary writes. It's a sudden reversal for a state Trump won and where he maintains a broad base of support for his disruptive style.

HSN FEATURED A FLORIDA JEWELRY COMPANY ACCUSED OF CHEATING FEMALE ARTISANS IN DEVELOPING NATIONS

People tuning in to HSN might think they're supporting a good cause by purchasing a lapis bracelet from Bajalia International Group, an Orlando company that employs female artisans in developing countries like Afghanistan and India. What shoppers don't see on their TV screens, Justine Griffin writes, is the sometimes ruthless business arrangements between Bajalia and its artisans, the company's history of short-changing its craftswomen or the checkered financial past of the company's founder and CEO.

NORDSTROM DROPS IVANKA TRUMP-BRANDED CLOTHING AND SHOES

Nordstrom will stop selling Ivanka Trump's name-branded line of clothing and shoes, a company spokesperson said Thursday. The change followed a weeks-long boycott campaign, organized by an anti-Trump activist group called "Grab Your Wallet." The group demanded the department-store giant cease doing business with the president or his family.

TRUMP TAKES FIRST STEP TO SCALE BACK FINANCIAL REGULATIONS

President Donald Trump is taking his first steps aimed at scaling back financial services regulations, and the Republican-run Congress cast a vote early Friday signaling that it's eager to help. The president will sign an executive order Friday that will direct the Treasury secretary to review the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial oversight law, which reshaped financial regulation after the 2008-09 financial crisis.

DEVOS CLEARS MAJOR SENATE HURDLE TOWARD BECOMING EDUCATION SECRETARY

Betsy DeVos has cleared a major hurdle in the Senate to become the next education secretary, despite vigorous opposition from Democrats. Senators voted 52-48 to cut off debate before dawn Friday morning, setting the stage for a final confirmation vote next week.

TAMPA MAN HELPS KEEP AFRICAN STUDENTS IN CLASS TO FURTHER U.S. OBJECTIVES

[Courtesy of Rob Rowen] Tampa art gallery owner Rob Rowen is helping supply much-needed replacement tents to a village in the African nation of Djibouti after strong winds blew them down. Rowen says it's in the interest of the United States to help moderate Muslim nations.

Tampa art gallery owner Rob Rowen, 63, is bringing tents for schools to a small village in the African nation of Djibouti. The mission, he said, is education. But, Howard Altman writes, its by-product is building relations in the only African nation hosting a major U.S. military base at a time when the Chinese are making inroads on the continent.

MAN SHOT, WOUNDED AFTER ATTACKING SOLDIERS OUTSIDE LOUVRE

A knife-wielding man shouting "Allahu akbar" attacked French soldiers on patrol near the Louvre Museum Friday in what officials described as a suspected terror attack. The soldiers first tried to fight off the attacker and then opened fire, shooting him five times.

WHAT TO WATCH THIS WEEKEND: 'SANTA CLARITA DIET,' SUPER BOWL LI

Don't bother reading up on the story of Legion in Marvel comics or catching up on the X-Men films, Chelsea Tatham writes. This new FX series is set in a "parallel universe" to those stories, according to FX CEO John Landgraf. Tatham on what should be on your television-watching radar this weekend.