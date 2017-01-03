Scattered Clouds75° FULL FORECASTScattered Clouds75° FULL FORECAST
Make us your home page
Instagram
  • Sign up for DayStarter

Today’s top headlines delivered to you daily.

(View our Privacy Policy)

Baggage handler locked in cargo hold during 1.5 hour flight from N.C. to D.C.

  • By Shawn Boburg and Aaron C. Davis, Washington Post

Tuesday, January 3, 2017 12:11am

  • My Edition
      • I want to see more articles tagged
      • I'm already following articles tagged

A baggage handler was locked inside an airplane's cargo area during a 1.5-hour flight from North Carolina to Northern Virginia on Sunday.

Related News/Archive

A United Airlines spokeswoman said Monday that the airline was looking into how it had happened. The baggage handler, Reginald Gaskin, 45, was unharmed.

Reached by the Washington Post on Monday night, Gaskin declined to discuss how he wound up inside the plane. He said he had been advised by an attorney not to discuss the matter.

"I thank God," Gaskin said. "He was with me."

United Express Flight 6060, operated by Mesa Airlines, took off from Charlotte-Douglas International Airport just before 3 p.m. Sunday and landed at Washington Dulles International Airport on schedule about 90 minutes later.

The plane, a 50-seat Embraer 170, rose to 27,000 feet, according to flight records. A United spokeswoman could not say Monday whether the plane's cargo hold was temperature controlled or pressurized.

At some point, workers in Charlotte, North Carolina, realized there was a possibility that Gaskin was locked in the belly of the airplane and contacted the Federal Aviation Administration. They alerted officials at Dulles, according to airport officials there.

Emergency responders at Dulles were waiting at the gate.

Authorities in Charlotte termed the incident a "public accident," and a representative for the FBI in Washington said the agency was notified but was not involved in the investigation into the incident.

Gaskin is an employee of G2 Secure Staff, a United vendor based in Texas that supplies baggage handling services, airline officials said.

A company representative did not respond to a message or email Monday evening.

Baggage handler locked in cargo hold during 1.5 hour flight from N.C. to D.C. 01/03/17 [Last modified: Tuesday, January 3, 2017 12:11am]
Photo reprints | Article reprints

Copyright: For copyright information, please check with the distributor of this item, Washington Post.
    
Abuse PolicyAbuse Policy Commenting GuidelinesCommenting Guidelines

Join the discussion: Click to view comments, add yours

Loading...