Biden gets a job, and Obama goes kitesurfing (w/video)

For anyone wondering how former President Barack Obama is adjusting to life under the Trump administration, know this: He seems to be doing just fine.

Obama and his wife, Michelle, took a vacation to the British Virgin Islands, where they have been hosted by Richard Branson, chief executive of the Virgin Group.

On Tuesday, Branson published a blog post, along with photos and video, showing Obama learning to kitesurf.

Yes, he seems to be doing just fine.

Branson wrote that Obama spent two days learning how to stay afloat and navigate kitesurfing.

"Being the former president of America, there was lots of security around, but Barack was able to really relax and get into it," Branson wrote.

While Obama was enjoying the wind and the waves, his vice president, Joe Biden, announced details of his post-vice-presidency work.

Biden will lead the University of Pennsylvania's Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, a new effort "focused principally on diplomacy, foreign policy and national security," the university announced on Tuesday.

Biden said in a statement: "The Penn Biden Center and I will be engaging with Penn's wonderful students while partnering with its eminent faculty and global centers to convene world leaders, develop and advance smart policy, and impact the national debate about how America can continue to lead in the 21st Century."

The center will be in Washington, but Biden will also have an office on the campus of the University of Pennsylvania, which is a short Amtrak ride away in Philadelphia. The campus is also a fairly short trip from Delaware, where Biden served as a senator for 36 years and where he maintains deep roots.

He will also be working with the University of Delaware, his alma mater. The university announced on Tuesday that Biden would be the founding chairman of the Biden Institute, which it described as "a new research and policy center focused on developing public policy solutions on issues ranging from economic reform and environmental sustainability to civil rights, criminal justice, women's rights and more."