Blindfolded ambition: Gamers succeed without using their sight

As his summer break from the University of Connecticut drew to a close in August, Alex Tan had one more goal before school began: to reclaim a world record in video gaming.

To prepare, Tan sat at the computer at his family home in Rocky Hill, Conn. Next, he booted up Super Mario World, the 1990 classic video game from Nintendo, in which the beloved mascot Mario jumps, swims and flies through eight colorful worlds to rescue Princess Toadstool. Then Tan, 20, who plays under the handle PangaeaPanga, covered his eyes with a thick black eye mask.

His aim: To finish the game as fast as possible while blindfolded.

In 2015, Tan became the first person to complete Super Mario World while blindfolded, in 23 minutes, 14 seconds, a feat certified by fellow gamers who watched him livestream the run. The record stood for a little over a year until a Japanese player who goes by the handle Dodaimurige beat that time last July by more than five minutes.

When Tan learned his record had fallen, he said he knew he could do better.

"That was my motivation to come back and do it again," he said, adding that he began playing blindfolded simply "because nobody's done it yet."

Tan is one of many gamers who have in the last few years popularized the playing of video games with covered eyes, a trend known as blindfolded speed-running. The pastime has caught on on YouTube and among some streamers on Twitch, the online streaming video game service owned by Amazon. Many players stream their blindfolded play-throughs or post the experiences on YouTube to build up interest in the trend and to establish community-verified records, absent any official sanctioning body.

So how does playing video games work without visual cues? The speed-runners say they rely on a game's sound effects and music to know where they are in the process. Jacob Criminski, 23, who has completed multiple blindfolded speed-runs of the GameBoy game "Pokémon Blue," with the fastest time of 19:50, said he used the sounds of hitting walls to orient himself, and timed direction changes to certain beats of the game's soundtrack in specific locations.

Jack Wedge, 30, said he began blindfolded speed-running in 2015 while stuck at home during a snowstorm on Prince Edward Island, Canada, where he works for a local delivery service. He had seen an attempt at a blindfolded run of one of his favorite games, Mike Tyson's Punch-Out!!, at a charity stream extravaganza in 2014. That player had made it to the game's final fight against Mike Tyson before losing by a TKO.

With several days off because of the inclement weather, Wedge decided to try finishing the job.

"I had to learn to anticipate when things were coming, and I could tell I'd gotten something wrong when I heard the sound of me getting hit," Wedge said. After a week of practice, he finished the game blindfolded in just over 25 minutes.

Anil Chirayath, community program manager of speed-running for Twitch, said the increase in blindfolded speed-running has been driven, in part, by the connection it builds between player and audience.

"Because of that shared journey, when speed-runners reach a goal and viewers witness and share in that success, it is an unforgettable experience for all involved," he wrote in an email.

Tan, the Super Mario World player, said he started to play blindfolded in early 2015 after seeing a Twitch streamer with covered eyes play through the first level of the game. Tan wondered if he could finish the whole game — after all, he had already played Super Mario World so many times that he could see almost every level in his head.

It turned out he could. After setting the record for speed-running blindfolded through the game in 2015, Tan's video was covered on the websites of USA Today, Sports Illustrated and others. Tan began doing daily drills to improve once he was beaten by the Japanese player Dodaimurige, who did not respond to a message for comment .

In August, at his parents' home, Tan streamed his blindfolded practice runs for two days. At the end of the second day, he heard the sounds of the villain Bowser being defeated at the conclusion of the game. His new time: 15:59, a record now enshrined by the speed-running community and Guinness World Records.

"For most of the games, there's no celebratory thing for world records, so it doesn't feel as special," Tan said. "But it still feels really good to the person because the rest of the community knows they worked really hard to get that world record."