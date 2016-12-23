Facebook threats against Trump land Broward man in jail, feds say

Kevin Keith Krohn, 59, was arrested Thursday at his Pembroke Pines home after law enforcement informed the U.S. Secret Service agents who protect Trump about the postings. [Broward County Sheriff's Office]

FORT LAUDERDALE — A Broward man's Facebook postings have landed him in jail after federal authorities said he threatened to kill or harm President-elect Donald Trump.

Kevin Keith Krohn, 59, was arrested Thursday at his Pembroke Pines home after law enforcement informed the U.S. Secret Service agents who protect Trump about the postings.

"I'm just glad Obama didn't take all our gunz! I see a good use for one now," Krohn wrote online above a picture of Trump that read, "He's not my president / He's an enemy of the state," agents wrote in court records.

Krohn posted his remarks in a thread of comments related to Trump's holiday season stay at his Palm Beach home, according to court records.

Agents said Krohn posted another comment that read: "The Expediter of Trump! He will never last long!" above a picture of a man in camouflage holding a scoped sniper rifle.

When another Facebook user asked what he meant, agents said Krohn responded: "Keep yer eyes open!"

Agents said they were able to track Krohn to his home in Pembroke Pines and he was arrested there on Thursday evening. He could face a federal charge of threatening to take the life of the president-elect or inflict bodily harm. The offense carries a maximum punishment of five years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine.

"Krohn became confrontational when asked if he made the statements threatening the PEOTUS (President-elect of the United States) … Krohn declared any statements he made were an expression of his First Amendment rights," agents wrote in court records.

When he was asked if he made any threats against Trump, agents said he became more confrontational, "began pacing in the yard, and in a loud voice said, 'Well then, arrest me.'"

Agents said they tried, but failed, to calm him down and he was arrested.

His girlfriend told investigators she was not aware of him making any threats of violence against anyone, authorities said.

Agents said the laptop computer Krohn had been using before they arrived was open on an article that someone had posted on Facebook about "a recent harassment incident" involving Trump's daughter, Ivanka.

During a brief appearance Friday in federal court in Fort Lauderdale, Krohn told the judge he was scheduled to start a new job Monday morning cleaning cooking equipment at a chain of convenience stores. He said he was divorced, had little or no money, owns a 1998 Lincoln and owes an unspecified amount of child support arrears.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Barry Seltzer ordered that Krohn will remain locked up at least until a bond hearing scheduled for Thursday. The judge appointed the Federal Public Defender's Office to represent Krohn, after ruling that he could not afford to hire a lawyer.

Krohn has a long history of arrests in Broward County on allegations, including stalking, drug and driving offenses. Records show he served two stints in state prison for a drug offense and for driving with a suspended license.