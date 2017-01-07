Get to know the victims of the Fort Lauderdale airport shooting

A lone gunman opened fire at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Friday afternoon, wounding six people seriously and killing five.

Officials haven't released the names of any victims, but families have begun telling their stories to news outlets.

Here are the stories of those victims.

Shirley Timmons, 70

Timmons was from Senecaville, Ohio, and died at the airport, according to Jim Reineccius, a relative. Timmons' husband, Steve Timmons, was shot in the face and taken to the hospital, where he is in a coma.

There was confusion after the initial shooting over whether Shirley was dead or had just gotten separated from her family. Loved ones took to social media to beg for information.

A family spokesman told an Ohio radio station, "Steve and Shirley raised an amazing family, three amazing girls. Their family was everything to them."

He said the couple were on their way to a family cruise leaving from Fort Lauderdale.

Steve and Shirley, who owned the now-shuttered Mayfair stores in Cambridge, Ohio, were married in 1966, according to an anniversary announcement in the Daily Jeffersonian. Their 51st wedding anniversary would have been on Jan. 28.

Steve is retired from Northwest Aluminum in The Dalles, Ore.

Terry Andres, 62

Andres was from Virginia Beach, Va., and died at the airport, according to a local NBC affiliate in Virginia, WAVY-TV.

His daughter Ryan Kim, 37, told the Palm Beach Post that her father and mother had just arrived in Fort Lauderdale on their way to a cruise vacation when her father left the Delta Sky Club in Terminal 2 to get a luggage cart. "Then everything happened," Kim said. "And after all the ruckus ended, they didn't realize that my dad wasn't there right away."

Andres' wife, Ann, was unharmed. The couple had been married for nearly 40 years.

Kim said her father had worked at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard for about 20 years, most recently as a radiological control technician. He was also a volunteer with the Oceana Volunteer Fire Department in Virginia Beach.

"I know that everyone always says that people are the greatest in the world, but he was the greatest person you could know," Kim said. "He never had a horrible word to say about anyone or anything."

A former fire department volunteer, Tommy Harrell, told the Miami Herald that he remembered Terry "as being a great person and doing anything to help out."

Olga Woltering, 84

Woltering and her husband, Ralph, are from Marietta, Ga. The couple flew into Fort Lauderdale for a cruise with their children, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Ralph was not injured in the shooting. The cruise was to celebrate Ralph's 90th birthday, said fellow churchgoer Dan Blankowski.

The couple were involved members of Transfiguration Catholic Church since they joined in 1978, he said, and regularly front-seat attendees to 5 p.m. Mass.

"To call them pillars of the church would be a gross understatement," Blankowski said.

Olga, a great-grandmother, was never seen without a wide grin, he said. Her habit of calling everyone "love" or "lovey" was made all the more charming by her British accent.

"Olga was one of the most joyful, loving, caring and committed people I have ever met," the church's pastor, Father Fernando Molina-Restrepo, said in a statement. "This is a horrible tragedy for everyone here at Transfiguration."

Other parishioners mourned Olga's death on social media.

"Tragedy hit too close to home today. Transfiguration Church lost a very loving and caring woman in the Ft Lauderdale airport attack," Jerry de Varennes wrote on Facebook, along with a photo of the couple on a couch, smiling and bouncing babies on their laps.

The family put out a statement Saturday morning asking for privacy in their time of grief, calling Olga "the cornerstone of our family.

"While she's absent in our lives now, she remains in our hearts, thoughts, and memories for ever," they wrote. "Her bright smile and loving manner will be missed by all who had the fortune to know her. She rarely seemed to meet a stranger, rather she had a smile or a hug for all. She was a blessing in the lives of family and friends."

The couple lived in a retirement community and were socially active, Alvin Connolly, a member of their church, told the Associated Press.

"She and her husband were kind of the life of the party," he said. "They'd go to a dance, and they'd be the last ones on the floor."

"You look at them and say 'Man I hope I can do everything they do when I'm that age,' " Connolly said.

Michael Oehme, 57

Oehme and his wife, Kari, flew to Fort Lauderdale from Omaha, Neb., for their annual cruise. When the shooting started, he was killed and Kari was injured, according to Omaha TV station WOWT.

The witness who told TV stations about the couple, Mark Lea, told Omaha ABC affiliate KETV he ran to help Kari Oehme moments after the shooting.

"I saw that she had a through-and-through on the right shoulder. … And she said 'where's my husband, where's my husband?' and I asked her to describe him and she described him and I looked right over there and saw a white-haired guy in a blue shirt that he had on . . . and he was not moving, not breathing."

Michael Oehme owned his own surveying business, according to the Omaha World-Herald. They lived in Council Bluffs, Iowa, which is across the Missouri River from Omaha.

His sister told the Associated Press the couple was headed to the Caribbean.

"They were supposed to leave today," said Elizabeth Oehme-Miller, 52, on Saturday. "They were happy to be going on another trip."

A family member is flying down to help Kari, who was a clerical worker at a Council Bluffs office, return home.

Information from Times wires was used in this report.