Hate-crime charges filed in attack on mentally disabled man (w/video)

CHICAGO — Four young African-Americans were charged with hate crimes Thursday in the videotaped beating of a white teenager that has stirred backlash on social media and laid bare racial tensions before the presidential transition.

The charges, including kidnapping and aggravated assault, came two days after the 18-year-old victim, who has mental disabilities, was tied up for hours on Chicago's West Side and battered as his attackers hurled racial slurs and insulted President-elect Donald Trump.

"They admit that they were beating him, kicking him," Chicago police Cmdr. Kevin Duffin said. "They made him drink toilet water."

Police officials said they had sought the hate crime charges because of comments about the victim's race and diminished mental capacity. Duffin said the police did not know whether the victim had voted in November, or whether that had influenced the attack. But the invocation of Trump's name, and the simmering racial tensions after a contentious election season, convinced many on social media that it was an act of racial hatred with political overtones.

The beating was streamed live Tuesday on Facebook, police said, and the footage began circulating widely Wednesday. Since then, many people on Twitter have insisted that the attack was a hate crime and urged swift punishment.

In Chicago, city officials and black leaders condemned the attack and offered support to the victim.

The victim, a suburban resident, had been reported missing days earlier by his parents. The police said he had met up with Jordan Hill, whom he considered a friend, at a McDonald's on New Year's Eve, and had not been heard from since. The police said Hill, 18, from suburban Carpentersville, Ill., stole a vehicle, drove to the West Side with the victim and had been visiting friends for a couple of days before the beating.

But what started as a playful fight on Tuesday between the victim and Hill escalated into an hourslong beating, police said.

Hill was charged with three Chicago residents: Tesfaye Cooper, 18; Brittany Covington, 18; and Tanishia Covington, 24. All four were accused of aggravated kidnapping, hate crimes, aggravated unlawful restraint and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon; they were scheduled to appear in bond court in Chicago today.

See a media report that includes video of the attack and the response from officials in Chicago at tbtim.es/18uc.