weather unavailableweather unavailable
Make us your home page
Instagram
  • Sign up for DayStarter

Today’s top headlines delivered to you daily.

(View our Privacy Policy)

Houston police chief: No injuries amid gunfire reports

  • Associated Press

Tuesday, February 21, 2017 4:55pm

  • My Edition
      • I want to see more articles tagged
      • I'm already following articles tagged

HOUSTON — The police chief in Houston says no one has been found injured and there's no evidence of a shooting amid reports of gunfire inside the hospital at the Texas Medical Center.

Related News/Archive

Chief Art Acevedo says his officers were making a second search of Ben Taub Hospital, one of the city's major trauma centers.

Police began receiving reports of gunfire shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Dozens of officers and SWAT team members are at the hospital.

Television images from helicopters showed dozens of employees leaving the hospital, some of them attending to patients who appeared to have been evacuated on gurneys or in wheelchairs.

The hospital has nearly 500 beds and its trauma center treats more than 100,000 emergency patients each year.

Houston police chief: No injuries amid gunfire reports 02/21/17 [Last modified: Tuesday, February 21, 2017 5:03pm]
Photo reprints | Article reprints

Copyright: For copyright information, please check with the distributor of this item, Associated Press.
    
Abuse PolicyAbuse Policy Commenting GuidelinesCommenting Guidelines

Join the discussion: Click to view comments, add yours

Loading...