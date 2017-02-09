Most undocumented immigrants live in urban areas, study shows

The flocking of undocumented immigrants to metropolitan areas belies the image of undocumented immigrants as employed in typically rural jobs, such as agriculture. [New York Times]

A report released Thursday estimates more than 2.5 million of the 11.1 million immigrants in the country illegally live in the metro areas of New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, which have pledged to fight President Donald Trump's plans to expand deportations.

The study by the nonpartisan Pew Research Center provides a glimpse of where immigrants in the country illegally reside and regions that could be most affected by Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration.

It also underscores the challenges Trump could face in rounding up large numbers of deportees because many areas that are home to large numbers of immigrants lacking legal papers oppose his plans.

Any actions by the administration could be even more widely felt among immigrant communities in regions such as Phoenix, Houston, Dallas and Denver. In these areas, 37 percent of immigrants lack legal status, compared to 26 percent nationwide, the report said.

Immigrants in Phoenix are already starting to see tougher enforcement. A woman in the country illegally who was not targeted for deportation under the Obama administration was taken into custody Wednesday and sent back to Mexico, unleashing protests at a local Immigration and Customs Enforcement office.

The Pew report estimates about 3.5 percent of the overall U.S. population in made of undocumented immigrants.

In some areas, a larger share of immigrants lack legal papers than others, according to the report by the Washington-based center, which was based on 2014 Census Bureau data. For example, about 17 percent of immigrants in the San Francisco area lack legal status compared with 35 percent in the region surrounding Las Vegas.

Cities and counties are immersed in a fierce debate over what role, if any, they should play in immigration enforcement as Trump seeks help from local law enforcement to boost deportations and threatens to cut off funding from so-called sanctuary jurisdictions that refuse to assist.

Many large cities including New York, Los Angeles and Chicago have pledged to fight back and not cooperate with requests for assistance from federal deportation agents.

The Pew report looked at large metropolitan areas. Many of the local sanctuary policies cover specific cities within those regions.

According to the report, 61 percent are concentrated in 20 major metropolitan areas, a far higher proportion than U.S. residents as a whole who live in urban areas, according to the report.

In 2014, these 20 metro areas were home to 6.8 million undocumented immigrants, compared with 36 percent of the total U.S. population, the report said. The concentrations of undocumented immigrants in urban areas mirror that of lawful immigrants, 65 percent of whom also live in these 20 metropolitan areas.

Earlier analyses have found undocumented immigrants to be concentrated in California, Texas, Florida, New York, New Jersey and Illinois. The numbers released Thursday reflect these statewide results, but give a more granular picture.

The flocking of undocumented immigrants to metropolitan areas belies the image of undocumented immigrants as employed in typically rural jobs, such as agriculture.

"The agricultural workers are a very small fraction of the 11 million," said Jeffrey Passel, an author of the study, adding that although a high proportion of agricultural workers are unauthorized immigrants, they are far outnumbered by those who work in construction or service jobs that are more prevalent in more densely populated areas.

The largest single undocumented immigrant population in the country is in the New York City area, home to 1.15 million. The Los Angeles-Long Beach area was second with 1 million. The Houston (575,000) and Dallas (475,000) regions followed.

Miami's metro area ranked fifth on the list, with 450,000 unauthorized immigrants, but that is only 18 percent of the foreign-born population and 7.3 percent of the total. The other Florida region in the top 20, the Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford area, was 19th with 110,000 unauthorized immigrants.

Information from the Associated Press and Washington Post was used in this report.