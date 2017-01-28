Russians who were charged with treason worked in office linked to election hacking

WASHINGTON — Ever since U.S. intelligence agencies accused Russia of trying to influence the American election, there have been questions about the proof they had to support the accusation.

But news from Moscow may explain how the agencies could be so certain that it was the Russians who hacked the email of Hillary Clinton's campaign and the Democratic National Committee. Two Russian intelligence officers who worked on cyberoperations and a Russian computer security expert have been arrested and charged with treason for providing information to the United States, according to multiple Russian news reports.

The details made public so far are incomplete. Russian media reports link the charges to the disclosure of the Russian role in attacking state election boards, including the scanning of voter rolls in Arizona and Illinois, and do not mention the parallel attacks on the DNC and the email of Clinton's campaign chairman.

But one current and one former U.S. official, speaking about the classified recruitments on condition of anonymity, confirmed that human sources in Russia did play a crucial role in proving who was responsible for the hacking.

The public disclosure of the arrests, and the severity of the treason charge, come at a delicate moment for President Donald Trump.

He has been loath to accept the intelligence agencies' conclusion that Russia tried to help him win, which he sees as part of an effort to delegitimize his election.

The Russian role will loom over the conversation with President Vladimir Putin that Trump is scheduled to have today since it was the Russian president whom James Clapper Jr., the former director of national intelligence, told Congress ordered the hacking and leaking.

One topic of the phone conversation is likely to be the sanctions that the Obama administration imposed on Russia, including ones that were imposed in December in retaliation for the election hacking.

The arrests, according to reports by the Russian newspapers Kommersant and Novaya Gazeta, among others, were made in early December and amounted to a purge of the cyberwing of the FSB, the main Russian intelligence and security agency.

Those arrested by the agency's internal affairs bureau included Sergei Mikhailov, a deputy director of the Center for Information Security, the agency's computer security arm, and Ruslan Stoyanov, a senior researcher at a prominent Russian computer security company, Kaspersky Lab.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has denied any role in the hacking.