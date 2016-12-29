Tampa Bay Times editors choose 10 biggest stories of the year

Among the most indelible images of 2016 are a turbulent election, investigations into the food we eat and the planes we fly in, the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, worry about a strange new virus, and continued terror attacks. Tampa Bay Times editors have chosen the following as the 10 biggest news stories of the year from the pages of the Times and its website, tampabay.com. They are in no particular order.

Breakdown at 30,000 feet: Allegiant Air investigation

JAMES BORCHUCK | Times Two maintenance crew members work on on the tail section of an Allegiant Air MD-80 at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Oct. 25. Allegiant executives say they are phasing out the aging MD-80 model in coming years.

Allegiant Air has accounted for about 95 percent of the record passenger traffic at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport in recent years, but the low-cost airline has stood out for other reasons, too.

In a yearlong investigation, the Tampa Bay Times found that Allegiant's planes are four times as likely to break down in mid-flight as other major U.S. carriers. Forty-two of Allegiant's 86 passenger jets failed in midair at least once in 2015, resulting in unexpected landings. Allegiant planes were forced to make at least 77 unscheduled landings in all, for reasons ranging from engine failures to smoke in the cockpit to overheating tail compartments.

The Times review also showed that the Federal Aviation Administration could have cracked down on Allegiant in the wake of high-profile incidents and a near-accident, but did not. It also showed that Allegiant's business model was patterned after ValuJet, the discount airline that had a plane crash into the Everglades in 1996, killing all 110 people on board. The founder of ValuJet took over Allegiant in 2001 and transformed it into one of the most profitable airlines in the U.S. — though experts say he employed some of the same corner-cutting techniques that had been used at ValuJet.

Responding to the Times' findings, Allegiant defended its safety record — no Allegiant plane has ever crashed — but acknowledged that it had grown too fast. Executives told the Times they were phasing out older planes and taking other steps to curb high rates of mechanical failure.

Farm to Fable: At Tampa Bay farm-to-table restaurants, you're being fed fiction

STEVE MADDEN | Times

Local. Sustainable. Artisanal. Non-GMO. Responsibly grown.

These terms flood menus at popular restaurants that claim to be farm-to-table. Consumers are more health-conscious than ever and want to support their communities. They're willing to pay a premium for freshness, eager to visit markets and buy fruits and vegetables they believe were picked just down the road.

The truth is never as tasty.

For years on her beat, Tampa Bay Times food critic Laura Reiley had a hunch that it was all a fairy tale. That those "local" veggies were rejects from the grocery store. That "gulf shrimp" came frozen from India. As the "farm-to-table" movement boomed in Tampa Bay, Laura started asking questions. She called food distributors, farmers and fishermen. She drove to farms and found dead bushes. She stowed fish in her purse and had it genetically tested.

Farm to Fable, a multipart investigation, received national attention and inspired other journalists to tackle similar problems in their cities. And the state of Florida has responded. Attorney General Pam Bondi's office is currently investigating restaurants throughout Florida. The Department of Business and Professional Regulation stepped up investigations and training, and has recently started issuing "farm-to-table" related violations. And the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is working to redefine its Fresh from Florida marketing program.

U.S. election: Donald Trump defeats Hillary Clinton

Associated Press President-elect Donald Trump gives his acceptance speech during his election night rally early on Nov. 9 in New York.

Defying conventional wisdom at every turn, Donald Trump upended the U.S. presidential election cycle in 2016, first by beating 16 more traditional GOP candidates his party's nomination, and then by winning the general election against a heavily favored Hillary Clinton. Trump rankled expectations about decorum and weathered allegations about sexual assault on his way to proving most polls and pundits wrong. Propelled by a coalition of mostly blue-collar white and working class voters who felt that the American Dream was being taken from them, Trump, 70, said early on Nov. 9 after his victory: "The forgotten men and women of our country will be forgotten no longer."

Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando

DOUGLAS CLIFFORD | Times Officials walk by a wall of the Pulse nightclub where holes were knocked out so that hostages could be rescued.

Just before 2 a.m. on June 12, Omar Mateen, 29, parked his van outside Pulse, a gay nightclub in Orlando. Somewhere between 200 to 300 people were in the club when the shooting began. It was Latin Night. Mateen methodically shot people as he moved deeper into the club. After exchanging shots with police, Mateen took hostages in the bathroom. A standoff began. After police punched a hole in a wall, hostages flooded out. Mateen came out too. He died in a gunfight with the SWAT team. Officials said 53 were wounded. Forty-nine were dead. View a 3D model: How chance and choice collided inside the Pulse nightclub in Orlando.

Blacks killed by police/Police killed in ambushes

Smiley N. Pool | Dallas Morning News via AP Dallas police respond after shots were fired at a Black Lives Matter rally in downtown Dallas on Thursday. Dallas protestors rallied in the aftermath of the killing of Alton Sterling by police officers in Baton Rouge, La. and Philando Castile, who was killed by police less than 48 hours later in Minnesota.

One day apart, police in Baton Rouge, La., fatally shot Alton Sterling after pinning him to the ground, and a white police officer shot and killed Philando Castile during a traffic stop in a suburb of Minneapolis. Coming after several similar cases in recent years, the killings rekindled debate over policing practices and the Black Lives Matter movement. At the same time, ambushes and targeted attacks on police officers in the U.S. claimed at least 20 lives. The victims included five officers in Dallas working to keep the peace at a protest over the shootings in Minnesota and Louisiana. Ten days after that attack, a man killed three officers in Baton Rouge. In Iowa, two policemen were fatally shot in separate ambush-style attacks while sitting in their patrol cars.

Leaked emails, Democrats hacked and Hillary Clinton's private server

Associated Press FBI Director James Comey makes a statement at FBI Headquarters in Washington on July 6. Comey said 110 emails sent or received on Hillary Clinton's server contained classified information.

Email proved a recurring topic during the election. Hacked emails, disclosed by WikiLeaks, revealed at-times embarrassing details from Democratic Party operatives in the run-up to Election Day, leading to the resignation of Democratic National Committee chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Florida. The CIA later concluded that Russia was behind the DNC hacking in a bid to boost Donald Trump's chances of beating Hillary Clinton. Also during the campaign, the FBI conducted an investigation into Clinton's use of a private computer server to handle emails she sent and received as secretary of state. FBI Director James Comey criticized Clinton for carelessness but said the bureau would not recommend criminal charges.

Brexit: Britons vote to leave European Union

Getty Images British Prime Minister Theresa May and husband, Philip May, wave outside 10 Downing St. on July 13 in London.

Confounding pollsters and oddsmakers, Britons voted in June to leave the European Union, triggering financial and political upheaval. David Cameron resigned as prime minister soon after the vote, leaving the task of negotiating an exit to a reshaped Conservative government led by Theresa May. Under a tentative timetable, final details of the withdrawal might not be known until the spring of 2019.

Zika virus spreads; transmitted in Florida

Charlie Trainor | Miami Herald Florida Gov. Rick Scott announces the lifting of the Zika transmission zone in Miami Beach on Dec. 9.

Many people had never heard of the Zika virus at the start of 2016, but it quickly became a new mosquito-borne threat, spreading to dozens of countries. First discovered in Africa decades ago, it spread through South America and into the United States. In July, Florida became the epicenter of Zika in the U.S. after the first locally spread cases in the continental United States were reported in a Miami neighborhood. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a travel advisory urging pregnant women to stay away from the area because the virus can cause birth defects, including microcephaly, a condition in which babies are born with deformed brains. Earlier this month, Gov. Rick Scott announced the Zika zone had been lifted in South Florida. The state's surgeon general, Celeste Philip, cautions that Zika is likely to resurface by spring.

Worldwide terror attacks

Valery Hache | AFP via Getty Images Police officers stand near a van, with its windscreen riddled with bullets, that plowed into a crowd leaving a fireworks display in the French Riviera town of Nice on July 14. At least 60 people were killed, prosecutors said.

Across the globe, extremist attacks flared at a relentless pace throughout the year. Among the many high-profile attacks were those that targeted airports in Brussels and Istanbul, a park teeming with families and children in Pakistan, and the seafront boulevard in Nice, France, where 86 people were killed when a truck plowed through a Bastille Day celebration. In Iraq alone, many hundreds of civilians were killed in repeated bombings. Less than two weeks ago, 12 people were killed and dozens hurt when a truck slammed into a crowded Christmas market in Berlin.

Civil war in Syria drags on

SANA via AP This photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, shows Syrian army soldiers flash the victory sign near their tank in the Sukkari neighborhood, east Aleppo, Syria, on Dec 23. Syrian rebels outside Aleppo shelled a neighborhood in the northern city, killing three people in the first bombardment since government forces took control of the whole city after opposition fighters in the eastern parts withdrew, state TV reported.

Repeated cease-fire negotiations failed to halt relentless warfare among multiple factions. With Russia's help, the government forces of President Bashar Assad finally seized rebel-held portions of the city of Aleppo, at a huge cost in terms of deaths and destruction.

Information from the Associated Press was included in this report.