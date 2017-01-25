Then and Now: Pete Souza, official photographer for Barack Obama and Ronald Reagan

President Barack Obama escorts former First Lady Nancy Reagan in the Diplomatic Room of the White House on June 2, 2009. Pete Souza / White House

Last week's inauguration of Donald J. Trump as the 45th President of the United States of America marked the end of an era for many people. Among them was Pete Souza, who had served not only as the chief White House photographer for Barack Obama from 2009 to 2017, but also for Ronald Reagan from 1983 to 1989.

It only seems fitting to showcase some of Souza's photos from his many years of service. (Note: This is by no means a "best of" collection. The Obama-era photos are mainly from 2015 and 2016, while the Reagan-era photos are more widely dispersed.)

Pete Souza Oct. 26, 2012 - "The President to be caught in Spider-Man's web as he greets the Nicholas Tamarin, 3, just outside the Oval Office. Spider-Man had been trick-or-treating for an early Halloween with his father, White House aide Nate Tamarin in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. I can never commit to calling any picture my favorite, but the President told me that this was HIS favorite picture of the year when he saw it hanging in the West Wing a couple of weeks later."

Pete Souza Nancy and Ronald Reagan with Michael Jackson in 1984.

Pete Souza In this image released by the White House, President Barack Obama meets with Billy Graham, 91, at his mountainside home in Montreat, N.C., Sunday, April 25, 2010. Obama concluded his North Carolina vacation with his first meeting of the ailing evangelist, who has counseled commanders in chief since Dwight Eisenhower.

Pete Souza WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 1: In this handout image provided by The White House, President Barack Obama, Vice President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and members of the national security team receive an update on the mission against Osama bin Laden in the Situation Room of the White House May 1, 2011 in Washington, DC. Obama later announced that the United States had killed Bin Laden in an operation led by U.S. Special Forces at a compound in Abbottabad, Pakistan.

Pete Souza Ronald Reagan greets Nancy at the Bethesda Naval Hospital after her surgery for breast cancer in October, 1987.

Pete Souza Oct. 30, 2015 - "The President and First Lady react to a child in a pope costume and mini popemobile as they welcomed children during a Halloween event on the South Lawn of the White House."

Pete Souza July 26, 2015 - "Secret Service agents had to keep the crowd from pushing forward as the President greeted audience members after his speech at the Safaricom Indoor Arena in Nairobi, Kenya."

Pete Souza Feb. 18, 2016 - "President Obama watches the First Lady dance with 106-year-old Virginia McLaurin in the Blue Room of the White House prior to a reception celebrating African American History Month."

Pete Souza Nov. 11, 2016 - "The excitement in his face says it all. Bill Mohr, 108 years old (not a typo), was the second oldest living World War II veteran when he met President Obama after a Veterans Day breakfast at the White House. Bill passed away a couple of weeks ago and his family released a statement including this sentence: 'Meeting a sitting President was the fulfillment of a lifelong dream for our father, who was a true patriot.'"

Pete Souza The Reagans sit in a cozy 44 seat screening room at the White House.

Pete Souza President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama wear 3-D glasses while watching Super Bowl 43, Arizona Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, at a Super Bowl Party in the family theater of the White House. Guests included family, friends, staff members and bipartisan members of Congress, 2/1/09.

Pete Souza Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole of Kansas greets Mother Theresa Saturday, June 1, 1996 in Washington at the Gift of Peace Convent.

Pete Souza WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 15: In this handout image provided by The White House, U.S. President Barack Obama jokingly mimics U.S. Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney's "not impressed" expression while greeting members of the 2012 U.S. Olympic gymnastics teams in the Oval Office November 15, 2012 at the White House in Washington, DC. Maroney's expression became an internet sensation when during the ceremony for her 2012 Olympic vault silver medal she was photographed giving a brief look of disappointment with her lips pursed to the side. Steve Penny, USA Gymnastics President, and Savannah Vinsant laugh at left.

Pete Souza Nancy and Ronald Reagan in the Oval Office of the White House.

Pete Souza Jacob Philadelphia, visited the White House in 2009, he asked the then-new president if they have the same hair. Obama bent down and advised Jacob to find out.

Pete Souza Former Soviet General Secretary Mikhail Gorbachev embraces Nancy Reagan during a visit at the Blair House in Washington, Thursday, June 10, 2004.

Pete Souza Nov. 10, 2016 - "Two days after the election, the President meets with President-elect Donald Trump."

Pete Souza Twitter. It's a parent's nightmare: You're invited to a fancy dinner. You get the kids all dressed up and you make it to dinner. Then one of the kids pitches a fit. Laura Moser can certainly relate. Moser is a journalist and her daughter was having a meltdown after a Passover Seder dinner on April 3 at the White House in front of President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama. Pete Souza captured the tantrum when little Claudia Moser lay flat on the floor at the president's feet. Her mother tweeted the photo, adding "My daughter is an Internet meme!"

Pete Souza Feb. 18, 2016 - "I had my eye on this youngster while President Barack Obama spoke during a reception at the White House celebrating African American History Month. When the President starting greeting audience members along the rope line, I bent down in front of the young man and captured this moment of the President touching his face before he too bent down to greet him. Afterwards, I tracked down his name — Clark Reynolds — and had the President sign a copy for him."

Pete Souza China — January 19, 2011 - President Obama, President Hu, former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, and Vice President Joe Biden, listen to former President Jimmy Carter during a reception in the Yellow Oval Room.

Pete Souza Sept. 24, 2016 - "Following the official opening of the African American Museum, the Bonner family wanted to have their picture taken with former President George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush. President Bush took the Bonner's family smart phone and looking around for someone to snap the picture tapped President Obama on the shoulder and asked him to do the honors. The Bonner Family are fourth generation descendants of Elijah B. Odom, a young slave who escaped to freedom. The Bushes were instrumental in the creation of the museum, with Laura Bush serving on the board of directors."

Michael Kappeler / Pool via EPA Official White House photographer Pete Souza waits for President Barack Obama to speak at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany.

To see more of Pete Souza's photography, please visit his website.

Tim Rozgonyi

Twitter: @timrozgonyi

e-mail: trozgonyi@tampabay.com