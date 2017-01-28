Trump's immigration ban draws deep anger, muted praise

A group of Nobel Prize winners said it would damage U.S. leadership in higher education and research. House Speaker Paul Ryan and some relatives of Americans killed in terrorist attacks said it was right on target. An evangelical Christian group called it an affront to human dignity.

The reaction Saturday to President Donald Trump's ban on refugees entering the United States, with particular focus on certain Muslim countries in the Middle East and Africa, was swift, certain — and sharply divided.

The order drew sharp and widespread condemnation Saturday from Democrats, religious groups, business leaders, academics and others, who called it inhumane, discriminatory and akin to taking a "wrecking ball to the Statue of Liberty." Thousands of professors, including several Nobel laureates, signed a statement calling it a "major step towards implementing the stringent racial and religious profiling promised on the campaign trail."

Protesters gathered at airports to demand the release of people who were being held on arrival while immigration officials tried to determine whether they were barred by the executive order.

And around the world, allies and critics alike voiced concern about what the new U.S. policy could mean.

Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs called the executive order "a clear insult to the Islamic world," a violation of international law, and "a great gift to extremists and their supporters." It warned that Iran "will take reciprocal measures in order to safeguard the rights of its citizens."

Stéphane Dujarric, a spokesman for the United Nations, said, "We hope that these measures are temporary, as refugee protection needs have never been greater." And Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada used his Twitter feed to reiterate his government's open policy toward refugees, particularly those from Syria.

"To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith," Trudeau wrote. "Diversity is our strength."

International reaction, though, was far from uniform. Politicians who have called for restricting Muslim immigration have gained support in a number of European countries, and one of them, Geert Wilders of the Netherlands, praised Trump on Twitter: "I would do the same. Hope you'll add more Islamic countries like Saudi Arabia soon."

Still, some immigration policy experts in the United States questioned the logic behind the action. They noted that terrorists who had carried out attacks in the United States had not entered as refugees, and that Muslim attackers had been born here or came from countries like Pakistan or Saudi Arabia — which were not on the list of seven mostly Muslim countries that the administration has singled out for a halt to entry.

"Foreigners from those seven nations have killed zero Americans in terrorist attacks on U.S. soil between 1975 and the end of 2015," Alex Nowrasteh, an immigration policy analyst at the libertarian Cato Institute, wrote on the group's website.

The president's executive order, issued Friday, brought a positive, if muted, reaction from some Republicans, and could prove popular politically.

Michael Banerian, 22, who was a Trump elector in the Electoral College, and is the youth vice chairman of the Michigan Republican Party, said he saw the president's more narrowly tailored order as common sense. "I feel that it's a necessary step for us to take for the security of our nation," he said. "I don't think it's un-American. I think it's very reasonable."

And Mark Krikorian, executive director of the Center for Immigration Studies, a group that seeks to restrict immigration, said it makes sense to suspend the refugee program temporarily, examine it, "and at least begin to initiate some changes."

"I don't know what form those changes will take, and I'm not sure the administration knows yet," he said.

The executive order put an indefinite halt to citizens of Syria, a country racked by civil war and an immense refugee crisis, entering the United States. It suspended immigration for 90 days from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. It also suspended the nation's program for admitting refugees from anywhere in the world for 120 days, while the government comes up with a stricter process for vetting them, but allowed for exceptions for persecuted religious minorities, like Christians in Muslim countries.

Trump said the moves were needed to protect the United States from infiltration by "radical Islamic terrorists." Ryan released a statement saying, "President Trump is right to make sure we are doing everything possible to know exactly who is entering our country."

Many other leading congressional Republicans did not make statements on the matter, including Mitch McConnell, the Senate majority leader, whose aides said he had no plans to do so Saturday.

The response from Democrats was scathing. "This administration has mistaken cruelty for strength and prejudice for strategy," said Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic House minority leader. On Twitter, Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., wrote, "To my colleagues: don't ever again lecture me on American moral leadership if you chose to be silent today."