Video shows meteor over Lake Michigan lighting up the sky in several states

  • Associated Press

Monday, February 6, 2017 11:54am

GREEN BAY, Wis. — A meteor over Lake Michigan lit up the sky Monday morning across several states in the Midwest.

Dashcam video from police cruisers in Wisconsin and Illinois captured the fireball streaking through the dark sky about 1:30 a.m. In addition to Illinois and Wisconsin, the American Meteor Society lists sightings in Indiana, Michigan and other states as well.

Meteorologist Jeff Last of the National Weather Service's office in Green Bay, Wisconsin, says the meteor was accompanied by a sonic boom that shook houses in the region.

Last says radar shows the meteor passing over Lake Michigan, but he said it's not clear if it landed in the water or if it broke up in the sky.

This image from a dashcam video provided by the Lisle Police Department in Lisle, Ill., shows a meteor as it streaked over Lake Michigan early Monday morning, Feb. 6, 2017. The meteor lit up the sky across several states in the [Midwest. (Lisle (Ill.) Police Department via AP]

