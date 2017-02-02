Violent protests force cancellation of speech by Breitbart writer at UC Berkeley (w/video)

BERKELEY, Calif. — A speech by conservative firebrand Milo Yiannopoulos was canceled at the University of California at Berkeley on Wednesday amid violent protest on campus that sparked at least one fire.

Police clashed with protesters, and much of the university was placed on lockdown. Campus police were ordering protesters to leave the area, but many were refusing.

Hundreds of peaceful demonstrators carrying signs that read "Hate Speech Is Not Free Speech" had been protesting for hours before the event. A smaller group of protesters dressed in black and in hooded sweatshirts showed up as night fell and used metal barricades to break windows, threw smoke bombs and flares and used a diesel generator to start a large bonfire outside the building.

At 6:50 p.m., police used a loudspeaker to tell the crowd that Yiannopoulous had left the campus and that protesters would be arrested if they didn't disperse.

This marks the second time in two weeks that rowdy protests have forced the cancellation of a Yiannopoulos speech. The same thing happened last month at UC at Davis, prompting a debate about free speech protections and how university should response to so-called "hate speech."

Yiannopoulos writes for Breitbart News and is an avowed supporter of President Donald Trump. His visit to Berkeley was sponsored by the campus Republican club. The university has stressed it did not invite him and does not endorse his ideas but is committed to free speech and rejected calls to cancel the event.

"The event has been cancelled," Yiannopoulos posted on his Facebook page. "I'll let you know more when the facts become clear. One thing we do know for sure: the Left is absolutely terrified of free speech and will do literally anything to shut it down."

The Berkeley College Republicans said its "constitutional right to free speech was silenced by criminals and thugs."

"Their success is a defeat for civilized society and the free exchange of ideas on college campuses across America," it said in a statement.

The cancellation of Yiannopoulos' talk at UC Davis sparked debate about the limits of free speech and hate speech. Davis College Republicans decided it was unsafe to continue the event after a large number of protesters blocked access to the venue, according to a release from the school.

UC Davis interim chancellor Ralph Hexter said he was "deeply disappointed" by the protests and the cancellation.

"Our community is founded on principles of respect for all views, even those that we personally find repellent," Hexter said in a statement after the cancellation. "As I have stated repeatedly, a university is at its best when it listens to and critically engages opposing views, especially ones that many of us find upsetting or even offensive."

In the weeks before Yiannopoulos' planned Berkeley appearance, administrators received hundreds of letters from faculty, students and others demanding they bar him from speaking.

One letter from a dozen faculty members argued that his talk could be canceled on the grounds that his actions — which they called "harassment, slander, defamation and hate speech" — violated UC Berkeley's code of conduct.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.