Wife of Orlando nightclub killer Omar Mateen is arrested

Noor Salman, seen in a family photo in which her son's face is obscurred, was married to Omar Mateen, the man who killed 49 people in an attack on the Pulse nightclub in Orlando in June.

The wife of the Omar Mateen, who killed 49 people in an attack on the Pulse nightclub last June, has been arrested, the New York Times reports.

Noor Salman was taken into custody by FBI agents at her home outside of San Francisco, the New York Times reports, citing an unnamed law enforcement official.

Prosecutors had been weighing charges against her in the aftermath of the attack on the gay nightclub in Orlando. According to the Times report, Salman was charged with obstruction.

Mateen, was killed in a shootout with police during the rampage on June 12. Investigators interviewed Salman for hours after the attack and came to believe she was not telling the truth about her husband's plans to carry out the rampage.

She is expected to make an initial appearance Tuesday in federal court in San Francisco, the Times reports.