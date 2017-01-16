News at Noon: Is John Lewis' district really 'crime infested'?; scene from MLK festivities; crackdown on convenience store sex drugs; new Union72 has big BBQ ideas

Here's our guide to today's latest.

IS JOHN LEWIS' DISTRICT REALLY 'CRIME INFESTED' AS TRUMP SAID?

President-elect Donald Trump kicked off Martin Luther King Jr. weekend by sparring with Democratic Georgia Rep. John Lewis, after the civil rights icon said he doesn't see Trump as a "legitimate president." Trump hit back on Twitter, saying the place Lewis represents is "crime infested," so PolitiFact took a look at Georgia's 5th congressional district , which is mostly Atlanta, to see if it's true that Lewis' district isn't doing so hot these days.

THESE 8 BILLIONAIRES ARE AS RICH AS HALF THE WORLD'S POPULATION, OXFAM SAYS

The gap between the super-rich and the poorest half of the global population is starker than previously thought, with just eight men, from Bill Gates to Michael Bloomberg, owning as much wealth as 3.6 billion people, according to an analysis by Oxfam released Monday.

RINGLING OFFICIALS TO DISCUSS CIRCUS CLOSING

Ellenton-based Feld Entertainment announced to circus crews Saturday night that this will be the last season for "The Greatest Show on Earth" after 146 years. Officials discussed the decision during a 9:30 a.m. news conference this morning; follow Chris O'Donnell @codonnell_Times on Twitter for updates.

LIVE NOW: MLK DAY CELEBRATIONS AROUND TAMPA BAY

With Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations and parades going on across Tampa Bay this afternoon, Tampa Bay Times reporters are capturing the scene live in downtown St. Petersburg and beyond. Check out what's happening in photos and video on our live blog..

CHARLIE CRIST BEACH HOUSE SELLS FOR MORE THAN $1M

According to the Multiple Listing Service, the sale of U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist's beach house closed Friday for $260,000 less than what Crist, Florida's former governor, and his wife, Carole, asked in July when the house first hit the market. Yet, they still made a large profit on a small, 77-year-old house they owned for barely a year and a half.

FAKE VIAGRA BRINGS CONVENIENCE STORE CRACKDOWN

At the Beach Food Mart, two customers recently asked the man at the cash register: Got any Hard Times? The clerk reached under the counter and opened a cigar box containing pills. He handed two capsules to the men, who were actually undercover agents investigating the Madeira Beach convenience store.

FENNELLY: ANY HINT OF A LIGHTNING TURNAROUND?

The Lightning just retired Marty St. Louis' jersey. It might be about to retire its playoff chances, writes sports columnist Martin Fennelly. There are currently 20 NHL teams with more points than the Lightning. Meanwhile, you can follow along with our writers during today's Lightning game on our live blog, beginning at 4 p.m.

REVIEW: UNION72 HAS BBQ IDEAS FROM ALL CORNERS OF THE PLANET

Wesley Chapel's restaurant scene has witnessed enormous growth in recent years, both at the Shops at Wiregrass and Tampa Premium Outlets — some chains, some independents and some independents that aim to be prototypes for chains. UNION72 is in this last category, writes food critic Laura Reiley.

BIRD WATCHING 101: SNOWBIRDS AREN'T THE ONLY ONES AROUND IN WINTER

Ever seen a white pelican? Or a yellow-rumped warbler known affectionately as a "butter butt?" Or how about a yellow-bellied sap sucker? (That's its name, honest). They are all around us right now, hiding in plain sight on the waters or in the trees of Tampa Bay.