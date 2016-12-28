News at noon: Limited stores closing in Tampa Bay and nationwide; Trump scolds Obama ... again; stop being suckers, Florida; and a look at Carrie Fisher's beloved bulldog, Gary

Carrie Fisher holds her French bulldog, Gary, on stage during the Future Directors Panel at the Star Wars Celebration 2016 at ExCel on July 17, 2016 in London. [Photo by Ben A. Pruchnie | Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios]

The Limited is the latest women's fashion retailer expected to file for bankruptcy and close its stores, including three in Tampa Bay. Local store employees at The Limited stores in Westshore Plaza, Westfield Brandon and the Tampa Premium Outlets said that the stores will likely close in the next week. The local stores have been selling off merchandise at highly discounted rates in recent weeks to purge what's left of their inventory.

TRUMP ACCUSES OBAMA OF PUTTING UP 'ROADBLOCKS' TO A SMOOTH TRANSITION

After having repeatedly praised President Barack Obama's efforts to ensure a smooth transition, President-elect Donald Trump reversed course on Wednesday, accusing the current occupant of the Oval Office of putting "roadblocks" in his way. Trump took to Twitter shortly after 9 a.m., saying he was "doing my best to disregard the many inflammatory President O statements and roadblocks. Thought it was going to be a smooth transition — NOT!"

HERE'S A RESOLUTION, FLORIDA: LET'S STOP BEING SUCKERS

Conspiracy theories are not new, Craig Pittman writes. In any bar or bus station, you're liable to find folks who deny the Holocaust happened, or claim the moon landing was faked, or swear on a stack of Bibles that JFK is alive and hanging out with Elvis and Walt Disney. What surprises him, though, is that there are so many Florida folks focused on the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School. Who knew our paradise was so full of paranoiacs, he asks.

THE DELIGHTFUL LEGACY OF GARY, CARRIE FISHER'S BELOVED FRENCH BULLDOG

[Valery Hache | AFP via Getty Images] Carrie Fisher's dog Gary was often seen on the red carpet with her. Here he lies down before the screening of the film "Agassi (The Handmaiden - Mademoiselle)" at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, in May.

Over the last several years, wherever you found Carrie Fisher, you could find Gary. Gary was Fisher's French bulldog, a therapy dog who helped her cope with her bipolar disorder. "Gary is like my heart. Gary is very devoted to me and that calms me down," Fisher told the Herald-Tribune in 2013. "He's anxious when he's away from me." Gary traveled with Fisher everywhere, from interviews to press events to red carpets. With his adorably stoic expression and protruding tongue, Gary is a dog made for social media; he has nearly 67,000 Instagram followers and 34,000 Twitter followers.

HILLSBOROUGH SCHOOLS WILL SEE SPECIALISTS "REDEPLOYED" TO THE CLASSROOMS THIS WEEK

Like many changes in the district — a reduction in clerical staff, a planned shift to night hours for janitors, and next year's sharp reduction in courtesy busing — the redeployments of about 150 Hillsborough educators whose jobs were eliminated in a cost-cutting move — come at the recommendation of the Gibson Consulting Group, which is helping the district rein in spending. Gibson found that, relative to other districts, Hillsborough had 1,030 too many employees in its teaching ranks.

ISRAEL CABINET MINISTER CALLS KERRY SPEECH 'PATHETIC'

A senior member of Israel's nationalist government called U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry's planned Mideast policy speech a "pathetic move," further heightening tensions between the two close allies as the Obama Administration prepares to leave office.

BEST OF 2016: STEVE PERSALL'S 10 FAVORITE MOVIES

[A24 Films] Alex Hibbert, foreground, and Mahershala Ali in a scene from Moonlight.

As 2016 crawls exhausted to a close, movie critic Steve Persall presents nine movies from this year that he most enjoyed sitting through and writing about, plus an Oscar-eligible television production binged later.

GOFUNDME CAMPAIGN AIMS TO KEEP BETTY WHITE ALIVE IN 2016

2016, you can't have Betty White. At 94, White has outlived a slew of her fellow celebrities this year, and at least 200 people want to keep it that way. So far. That's how many have donated to Demetrios Hrysikos' GoFundMe campaign> as of Wednesday morning, lovingly named "Help protect Betty White from 2016.

