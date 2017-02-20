News at Noon: Live at theater shooting hearing; fatal dump truck hit-and-run; Tampa Bay's 'abnormal' transit; review of Noble Rice

Curtis Reeves Jr. is suspected of fatally shooting Chad Oulson, 43, and wounding his wife, Nicole, 33. Deputies say Reeves shot Oulson during an argument over texting before a movie at the Cobb Grove 16 theater near Interstate 75 in Wesley Chapel. [BRENDAN FITTERER | Times]

WE'RE LIVE FROM THE THEATER SHOOTING HEARING

Curtis Reeves, the man accused in the fatal 2014 shooting in a Wesley Chapel movie theater, is in court for a hearing to determine if he should be immune from prosecution under Florida's "stand your ground" law. Reeves, 74, a retired Tampa police officer, has argued that he was defending himself when he fired the single shot that killed 43-year-old Chad Oulson. The confrontation began after Reeves asked Oulson to turn off his phone during previews before the movie Lone Survivor. Stay with tampabay.com for live updates from the courtroom.

GPS DEVICES VIOLATING CAR BUYERS' PRIVACY?

Many finance companies, credit unions and auto dealers are using technologies to track the location of borrowers' vehicles in case they need to repossess them. Now, federal regulators are nvestigating whether these devices unfairly violate a borrower's privacy.

ROMANO: BET YOU'D LIKE TO RIDE ME OUT ON A RAIL — EXCEPT WE DON'T HAVE ANY

Dang, we're abnormal. Not just a little different, or slightly out of step. When it comes to mass transit, the Tampa Bay area is flirting with an off-the-charts approach compared to the rest of the country, writes columnist John Romano.

PEDESTRIAN KILLED BY DUMP TRUCK IN TAMPA HIT-AND-RUN

A pedestrian was killed Monday morning in a hit-and-run accident after being struck by a dump truck in Tampa. Go here for updates.

A FORMER BUCS QUARTERBACK FINALLY HITS 'PAYDIRT'

They call him "Paydirt." Parnell Dickinson, the first African-American quarterback drafted by the Bucs (not Doug Williams), got his nickname from his teammates at Mississippi Valley State University for his touchdown making. Saturday night, Paydirt hits paydirt with an induction into the Black College Football Hall of Fame.

A NEW MANATEE RECORD

For the third year in a row, the annual attempt to count the manatees swimming in Florida's waterways has broken the previous year's record.

Scientists reported finding 6,620 manatees this year, up from the 6,250 they counted last year and the 6,063 the year before.

FILL 'ER UP! GAS PRICES LIKELY THE LOWEST YOU'LL SEE FOR MONTHS

It's a blowout sale. Gas prices are down this week to an average of $2.16 per gallon in Tampa and $2.27 per gallon in the U.S. This is likely the lowest point prices will be until June , analysts say, so enjoy it.

REVIEW: NOBLE RICE IS DOING THE MOST EXCITING IZAYAKA DINING IN TAMPA BAY

Eric Fralick may not have had a rough time finding Japanese anime and video games in this country, but the Tampa Bay area was exceedingly lean on the kind of izakaya he had fallen in love with. And so Noble Rice was born in July in an old guitar shop on Platt Street.

You'd be missing out if you hewed narrowly to the sushi menu alone. There's an extensive list of yakitori and kushiyaki, essentially little grilled nibbles.

GET TICKETS TO SEE THE 'TONIGHT SHOW' IN ORLANDO

Heads up, Jimmy Fallon fans: You can get on the waiting list this week for April tickets to Tonight Show tapings in Orlando, where the host is getting his own theme park ride. Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon opens April 6 in Universal Studios in Orlando, and Fallon will be taping at the theme park April 3-6. Find the details here.