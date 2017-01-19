News at Noon: Local Trump supporters headed to inauguration; details emerge in sex-assault case involving cop; city council hears DOT's new bridge plan; Publix must innovate

Tom and Robyn Payant, financial and real estate managers from Sun City Center, traveled to Washington for the inauguration of Donald Trump. "His history is one of success," Robyn Payant said. "We hope he brings this to the country." [Courtesy of Robyn Payant]

They are business people and veterans. A law enforcement officer and public relations executive. And the parents of a soldier killed in Iraq. They live in Hillsborough and Pinellas and Pasco and Manatee. But they all have one thing in common. At noon Friday, they will be in the nation's capital, witnessing the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States. And unlike the thousands descending on the event in protest, they couldn't be happier.

DETAILS EMERGE IN CASE AGAINST OFFICER CHARGED IN SEX ASSAULT

The Hillsborough State Attorney's Office has released more than 300 pages of documents in its case against a fired Tampa police officer who is accused of sexually assaulting a woman during a traffic stop. Adam York, 43, is charged with sexual battery in the incident, which occurred in the early morning hours of Feb. 1, 2016.

DOT TELLS CITY COUNCIL HOWARD FRANKLAND BRIDGE WON'T LOSE FREE LANE

Bill Jones, the recently hired director of transportation development for the Florida DOT local office, told Tampa City Council members at a community redevelopment area meeting that the state has devised a new plan for rebuilding the northbound span of the Howard Frankland Bridge. Unlike a previous version that faced harsh political blowback last fall, this plan will not convert an existing free lane to a toll.

SOLID CUSTOMER SERVICE NO LONGER ENOUGH FOR PUBLIX

Publix is facing more competition than ever before. The Lakeland-based chain has saturated the market, but several other supermarket brands are poised to open in Florida for the first time this year while others continue to expand, too. In order to keep up, and to keep its loyal customer base, Publix is going to have to be more innovative, analysts say.

THE DAY IT SNOWED IN TAMPA BAY, 40 YEARS AGO TODAY

On Jan 19, 1977, plummeted into the 30s across the Tampa Bay area and 2 inches of snow fell. That, of course, is 2 inches more than Florida's average. Children loved it. Drivers and farmers hated it. Gov. Reubin Askew even declared a state of emergency.

SEMINOLE PASSES MORATORIUM ON MEDICAL MARIJUANA

Seminole City Council members passed a temporary moratorium on the sale of medical marijuana in the city, following suit with several local governments anticipating the effects of a constitutional amendment that would expand use of the drug.

PORT TAMPA BAY STEERS COURSE TOWARD PROMISING 2017

In the annual State of the Port address this week, Paul Anderson, CEO of Port Tampa Bay, says there are big plans for the years ahead at Port Tampa Bay, and some significant headwinds to overcome along the way.

AVALANCHE IN CENTRAL ITALY BURIES HOTEL; AT LEAST 30 MISSING

Rescue workers on skis reached a four-star spa hotel buried by an avalanche in earthquake-stricken central Italy, reporting no sign of life in the building even though two survivors found outside said more than 30 people had been in it when the snow struck.

AREA FORECLOSURE FILINGS IN 2016 FELL TO LOWEST IN A DECADE

As Tampa-area home prices soared in 2016, foreclosure filings plunged to their lowest point in 10 years. In Pinellas, just 2,985 homes went into foreclosure last year compared to more than 15,000 at the peak of the crisis in 2008-09. In Hillsborough, lenders started foreclosing on 2,786 homes, almost 12,400 fewer than at the peak.

'WHEN THE GAME IS ON THE LINE ... I FEEL LIKE I'M DEPENDABLE'

The most glorious athletic night in the life of Leon McQuay III came with a built-in soundtrack: the roar from the Southern Cal-heavy Rose Bowl crowd of more than 95,000. That's where the former Parade All-American from Armwood High stepped picked off a last-minute pass to set up the Trojans' game-winning field goal against Penn State. Still, after an ebb-and-flow USC career, one must scroll southward to find McQuay's name on a mock draft or ranking of draft-eligible safeties. He's looking to improve his NFL stock this week at the East-West Shrine Game in St. Petersburg.

GLAZERS' SOCCER'S TEAM A TOP MONEYMAKER AGAIN

Manchester United is a long way from winning the English Premier League again, but it is back on top of another table — as soccer's biggest moneymaker. For the first time since 2005, Manchester United — owned by the Glazer family, which owns the Bucs — overtook Real Madrid in the top spot in the soccer finance rankings compiled by accounting firm Deloitte, even as it sits sixth in the Premier League.

News at noon is a weekday feature from tampabay.com. Check in Monday through Friday for updates and information on the biggest stories of the day.