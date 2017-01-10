News at Noon: Obama heads to Chicago for farewell speech; Florida falling behind on minimum wage; football fans jet out of Tampa; Hard Rock christening new poker room

President Barack Obama is heading home to Chicago to say goodbye to the nation.. Obama has referred to his home in the Hyde Park neighborhood here as "a time capsule," a mostly uninhabited place full of old bills and news clippings dating back to a time before he took office. Obama chose Chicago to deliver his farewell-to-the-nation speech because of his "deep and profound love for the city.

The farewell speech will be broadcast on all the major networks and cable news channels beginning at 9 tonight. In the meantime, you can look back on how Obama held up over the past eight years on the 533 campaign promises he made, including his record on war, taxes and crime, with PolitiFact's Obameter at tampabay.com/obameter.

IF BEST BUY TECHNICIAN IS A PAID FBI INFORMER, ARE HIS COMPUTER SEARCHES LEGAL?

At a giant Best Buy repair shop in Brooks, Kentucky, Geek Squad technicians work on computers owned by people across the country, delving into them to retrieve lost data. Over several years, a handful of those workers have notified the FBI when they see signs of child pornography, earning payments from the agency. The case of a California doctor who is facing federal charges after his hard drive was flagged by a technician raises issues about privacy and the government use of informers. If a customer turns over their computer for repair, do they forfeit their expectation of privacy.

FAKE NEWS: FIRST GRANDMA MARIAN ROBINSON NOT GETTING 160K PENSION

With President Barack Obama and his family soon vacating the White House, several websites continue to spread a fake news story that says "first grandma" Marian Robinson will be getting a $160,000 annual pension after they move out. PolitiFact has the fact check.

VALPAK PLANS AMBITIOUS EXPANSION UNDER NEW OWNER

[Times files]

Don't expect platinum-colored Valpak envelopes stuffed with coupons in your mailbox, but changes are nonetheless afoot for Vakpak and its Savings.com. Their president and CEO, Michael Vivio, said in an interview Monday that the St. Petersburg company's sale signals an ambitious expansion of his companies.

RULES FOR MARIJUANA DISPENSARIES IN HILLSBOROUGH MOVE FORWARD

Hillsborough County commissioners on Tuesday narrowly rejected a call to delay the opening of new medical marijuana dispensaries until October. Commissioners instead set a schedule that would put them on track to approve new regulations for such facilities by April, when the county's six-month moratorium on new medical marijuana establishments is set to expire.

FLORIDA STARTS TO LAG BEHIND IN MINIMUM WAGE

Florida's long been branded as a low wage state. Now it may soon become known as a low minimum wage state, too. Many states that set their own minimum wages are starting to raise them, sometimes aggressively. And that means Florida, which raised its minimum wage for 2017 this week by a nickel to $8.10 from $8.05, increasingly finds itself on the lower end of the minimum wage scale. It's only going to fall further behind.

VISIT FLORIDA CEO REPLACED

The man who approved the state's $1 million deal with Miami superstar Pitbull agreed on Tuesday to leave his job. The 31-member board of directors of Visit Florida, the state's tourism agency, voted Tuesday on paying its CEO, Will Seccombe a $73,000 severance package. That's a fraction of the $440,000 that he could have made. In naming a replacement, Visit Florida chairman William Talbert III said he talked to Florida Gov. Rick Scott last Thursday and said he supported making Ken Lawson new CEO.

TIRED CLEMSON, ALABAMA FANS WASTE NO TIME CATCHING FLIGHTS HOME

Less than six hours since their beloved Crimson Tide lost a heartbreaker, or after their Clemson Tigers won a comeback victory in the College Football Playoff National Championship at Raymond James and fans were already heading home on early morning flights.

KIRSTEN DUNST STARRING IN SHOW SET IN 1990s CENTRAL FLORIDA

[AMC] Kirsten Dunst will play an employee at an Orlando theme park.

The Fargo star has landed her next TV role, this time as a theme park employee in 1990s Orlando. The project — On Becoming a God in Central Florida — is to be directed by Yorgos Lanthimos (The Lobster) and produced by George Clooney and Grant Heslov's Smokehouse Pictures, Sony's TriStar Television and AMC Studios.

HARD ROCK TO CHRISTEN NEW POKER ROOM WITH SMASHED GUITAR, ACTOR BRAD GARRETT

Ships get christened by smashing a champagne bottle on the hull, but on Thursday the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Tampa will smash a guitar to kick off the opening of its new nonsmoking poker room, with comedian and Everybody Loves Raymond star Brad Garrett sitting in for the first hand.