News at Noon: PolitiFact launches the Trump-O-Meter; Walmart hiring 10K, but closing St. Pete store; last chance to see the circus in Tampa

Here's our guide to today's latest.

POLITIFACT LAUNCHES TRUMP-O-METER

For the past six months, PolitiFact has been cataloging promises Trump made to voters in speeches, appearances, interviews and debates. Today we launched our Trump-O-Meter, which will track 102 of the most significant pledges emblematic of his unconventional campaign.

INAUGURATION MEANS SECURITY, RITUAL AND PARTISANSHIP

After a rancorous campaign that blew away precedent, an election result that shocked the political establishment, the unorthodox will be overtaken — at least for a few hours — by timeless traditions as Barack Obama hands over the reins to Donald Trump. It also means a massive security grid involving street closures and thousands of police on the streets of the nation's capital.

WHO WILL BE THERE FROM FLORIDA POLITICS?

Several leading Florida Republicans are making the trek to Washington, D.C. this week to see Donald Trump take the oath of office, including Gov. Rick Scott, while other prominent politicians from Florida are choosing to skip the event.

WALMART PULLING OUT OF ST. PETE'S POVERTY-STRICKEN MIDTOWN

Walmart is closing its Neighborhood Market in St. Petersburg's Midtown neighborhood, reigniting a decades-long battle to keep a grocery store in the poverty-stricken area. "After a careful and thoughtful review process, we have made the difficult decision to close our Walmart Neighborhood Market on 22nd Street South in St. Petersburg," Walmart said in a statement.. News of the closure comes shortly after Walmart announced plans to hire 10,000 employees across the United States.

HIGHWAY PATROL REVIVING 'ARRIVE ALIVE' AFTER CRASHES

The number of serious crashes on Florida roads has spiked in the last couple of years, prompting the Florida Highway Patrol to revive its Arrive Alive campaign. Near the end of 2014, Florida recorded a noticeable increase in traffic crashes, especially crashes that resulted in serious injury or fatality. In 2015, the number of serious injury crashes increased by 3 percent. Just this morning, troopers reported that a car was clocked at 130 mph on Interstate 75 before a crash that injured four teenagers.

MORE DEPENDABLE DROUIN TAKES CENTER STAGE FOR BOLTS

Jonathan Drouin's dazzling assist Monday made all the highlight shows and left teammates shaking their heads. But what might be more telling is that Drouin was put on the ice to protect a lead in a 2-1 win over the Kings. That hasn't happened often the past couple years, showing how far the 21-year-old has come, at least in the minds of the coaches.

YOUR LAST CHANCE TO SEE THE CIRCUS IN TAMPA

When fans came to the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus last January, they didn't realize it was the last time anyone would see elephants perform in Tampa. When fans come to the circus this time, it will be. the last time audiences will see anyone perform in Tampa under the Ringling banner And the performers say they feel the weight of history in this last tour.

BOOK SALES SOAR FOR REP. JOHN LEWIS AFTER TRUMP EXCHANGE

Donald Trump might admittedly not be an avid reader, but he's certainly boosted book sales for one author: U.S. Rep. John Lewis. After Lewis' announcement that he would not attend the president-elect's inauguration, Trump on Saturday morning tweeted insulting comments about the civil rights leader and his Atlanta congressional district.