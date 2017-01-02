News at Noon: Tampa Bay's soaring home values, and rents; Bucs coach interviewing for Jags job; deputies search for hit-and-run suspect; ways to add veggies to your meals

In the year just ended, the total value of the bay area's housing stock soared 10.3 percent, nearly twice as much than the nation as a whole, according to a new report from Zillow. LUIS SANTANA | Times

Happy New Year, Tampa Bay — you're worth more than you used to be. In the year just ended, the total value of the bay area's housing stock soared 10.3 percent, nearly twice as much than the nation as a whole, according to a new report from Zillow, but rents across the area rose sharply as well.

LIVE NOW: OUTBACK BOWL

Fans clad in orange and blue — and black and yellow — have begun to converge on Raymond James Stadium for today's Outback bowl between Florida and Iowa. The game kicks off at 1 p.m.; check our live blog for the latest on the pregame festivities, and updates throughout the game.

ISLAMIC STATE SUICIDE BOMBER KILLS 36 IN BAGHDAD MARKET

A suicide bomber driving a pickup loaded with explosives struck a bustling market in Baghdad on Monday, killing at least 36 people in an attack claimed by the Islamic State group hours after French President Francois Hollande arrived in the Iraqi capital. Meanwhile, the Islamic State has also claimed responsibility for the New Year's attack in Istanbul, Turkey.

NEW YEAR'S RESOLUTIONS FOR THE OUTDOORS

[Jim Damaske, Times] Why should tourists have all the fun? In 2017, book some time on one of Tampa Bay's dolphin cruises.

Let's face it, making New Year's resolutions and actually sticking to them is hard. But there are plenty of outdoors resolutions that can be fun and challenging. Ever caught a really big fish, or hiked a trail and camped under the stars, or learned a water sport? Check some of those adventures off your list in 2017.

BUCS' MIKE SMITH TO INTERVIEW FOR JAGUARS JOB

Mike Smith may get the chance to be a NFL head coach again. The Bucs defensive coordinator will interview with the Jacksonville Jaguars for their vacant head coaching job.

HILLSBOROUGH DEPUTIES SEARCH FOR SUSPECT WHO INJURED 13-YEAR-OLD BICYCLIST

Hillsborough County deputies continue to search for a hit-and-run suspect who struck a 13-year-old bicyclist on New's Years Eve in Ruskin. The boy was in critical condition, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FLORIDA'S GAS TAXES GOING UP

Florida's taxes on gasoline and diesel fuel will nudge up slightly in 2017. The Florida Department of Revenue has announced that motor fuel taxes and diesel fuel taxes would go up from 17.3 cents per gallon to 17.4 cents per gallon on Jan. 1.

LOCAL MUSICIAN WINS VANS SCHOLARSHIP TO PRESTIGIOUS BERKLEE COLLEGE OF MUSIC

Kyle Knudsen, the songwriter and producer and Gibbs High School graduate, was awarded this year's Vans Off the Wall Scholarship, a four-year, full-ride prize to Boston's Berklee College of Music that covers tuition, room and board, laptop and other materials.

COAST BIKE SHARE WORKING TO FIX BILLING PROBLEM

If you rented a Coast bike on New Year's Eve and later saw a higher-than-expected balance on your account, don't worry. Richard Danielson explains.

THREE WAYS TO WORK MORE VEGETABLES INTO YOUR MEALS

Curried chickpea salad sandwiches.

If you're looking to eat more veggies in the coming year, food editor Michelle Stark has three easy ways to add them to the stuff you're probably already eating, plus a recipe for curried chickpea salad sandwiches.

WHAT TO WATCH THIS WEEK

A new game show featuring Lebron James? Arnold Schwarzenegger hosting The Apprentice? A documentary about the Menendez brothers? It's a new year, and there's a lot of new television to check out starting this week.

LET'S HOPE 'THE RUNNING MAN' IS WRONG ABOUT 2017

Ever seen the 1987 Arnold Schwarzenegger sci-fi action movie The Running Man? You may have forgotten that the dystopian film about convicts being hunted for the public's entertainment on a bizarre game show was set in 2017. Watch the movie's full intro here.