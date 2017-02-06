News at Noon: Trump arrives in Tampa; Spectrum angers snowbirds; school on Saturdays; Sea Riders seafood review

Here are the latest headlines and updates on tampabay.com.

PRESIDENT TRUMP VISITS TAMPA

President Donald Trump is visiting MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa today, home to two of the military's most important commands, one that oversees military operations in a region that includes Iran, Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan, and another coordinates the global war on terrorism. The visit comes at a moment of high foreign policy drama for the new administration. You can get the latest updates and photos from the president's visit on our live blog.

QUEEN ELIZABETH II MARKS RECORD ON THE THRONE

Queen Elizabeth II has become the first British monarch to reach the milestone of 65 years on the throne. Monday's Sapphire Jubilee is being marked with cannon salutes in London's Green Park and at the Tower of London. Buckingham Palace also released a photo of the queen by David Bailey to mark the occasion.

CAN SCHOOL ON SATURDAY HELP STUDENTS?

More than two dozen schools in Pinellas County are offering Saturday classes this year as part of an effort to give students more opportunities to catch up or even get ahead in their schoolwork. The programs fit into superintendent Mike Grego's vision of expanding school hours for students who need it the most. Research about the approach is mixed, however..

WORLD'S 500 MOST VALUABLE BRANDS RANKED

The domineering value of the Apple brand on the global business scene faded just enough for Google to replace the maker of the iPhone as the world's most valuable brand for the first time since 2011. So says Brand Finance's "Global Brand 2017" ranking of the 500 most valuable brands in the world.

FLORIDA SNOWBIRDS SAY SPECTRUM WRONGLY BILLED THEM

Ohio residents Ralph and Eleanore Parker said they returned to their seasonal home in Largo to find a rude surprise — a cable bill from Spectrum for service when the couple wasn't even in Florida. Four seasonal Tampa Bay families told the Tampa Bay Times in recent days that Spectrum, owned by Charter Communications, started billing them for service before their return to Florida and before they ever called the company to reconnect TVs, phones and Internet.

BEAT BUCS IN TAMPA? BELICHICK GETS HIS SHOT THIS FALL

The Bucs will play host to the Super Bowl champion New England Patriotsin the 2017 season, which brings up a curious piece of trivia: Tampa is the only NFL city where Bill Belichick has never won a regular-season game as a head coach or an assistant.

ROOKIE POINT BECOMES LIGHTNING'S GO-TO SHOOTOUT OPENER

As the Lightning prepared for a shootout Saturday against the Ducks, coach Jon Cooper knew whom he wanted to take the first shot. Cooper didn't hesitate to call on rookie center Brayden Point to take that first shot. he rookie is having a solid first season.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT THIS WEEKEND

We took a look at the things that trended this weekend that you might have missed if you took a break from social media, including Melissa McCarthy playing Sean Spicer on Saturday Night Live, the return of Spuds MacKenzie and new trailers for Stranger Things, Pirates of the Caribbean and other franchises.

RESTAURANT REVIEW: SEA RIDERS

It's still Southern and Floridian coastal cuisine, with an emphasis on the gulf's bounty, but there's more to share, more nibbles and small plates, a reflection of how folks seem to enjoy eating these days, at the updated Sea Riders restaurant in Dunedin..