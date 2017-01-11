News at Noon: Trump discusses conflicts; man freed after confessing to 37-year-old killing; Airbnb does well during title game; 'Sully' talks about Miracle on Hudson

President-elect Donald Trump refuted reports of Russian conflicts and announced plans to separate himself from his business. [Associated Press]

President-elect Donald Trump, at a news conference today, says intelligence agencies will have a "tremendous blot on their record" if they leaked a report claiming top intelligence officials told him about an unsubstantiated report that Russia had about him. Trump also says he plans to put all his business assets in a trust and hand control of his company to his two adult sons and a longtime business executive to allay concerns about conflicts of interest.

DECADES AFTER STRANGLING, MAN ADMITS GUILT BUT GOES FREE

Nathan Bigbee pleaded guilty in Hillsborough Circuit Court last week to killing a woman 37 years ago, but his plea deal didn't send him to prison. Instead, it set him free. Bigbee admitted guilt to a reduced charge of manslaughter in exchange for a lesser sentence: three years in prison, plus five years probation. But with credit for time served, plus gain time awarded based on 1979 rules, the remainder of Bigbee's prison sentence has expired.

COLLEGE TITLE GAME BEEFS UP AIRBNB BUSINESS IN AREA

Airbnb, the online room booking and home sharing service, said that rooms booked in Tampa Bay for the College Football Playoff National Championship generated $1.9 million in economic activity around Tampa Bay. Tampa generated $1 million and Pinellas around $900,000 in economic impact due to Airbnb bookings, according to a press release.

BEFORE VISITING AREA, 'SULLY' TALKS MIRACLE ON THE HUDSON

Nothing about the date clicked with Capt. Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger when he accepted an invitation to visit St. Petersburg on Jan. 15. But eight years ago Sunday, Sullenberger piloted a crippled US Airways flight to a safe water landing on the Hudson River. Sullenberger talked with the Times about the anniversary of a miracle, what he wishes Clint Eastwood's movie did better and "the importance of our common humanity," which he'll speak about Sunday at the Mahaffey Theater.

RUBIO POINTEDLY ASKS TILLERSON: 'IS VLADIMIR PUTIN A WAR CRIMINAL?'

During a confirmation hearing, Sen. Marco Rubio aggressively questioned Secretary of State nominee Rex Tillerson over Russia policy and said it was "discouraging" that Tillerson would not label Vladimir Putin a war criminal.

VENTURE CAPITAL INVESTING SOUNDS A RETREAT FROM U.S., TAMPA BAY

The venture capital industry staged a sharp national pullback in its investments to business startups in the last quarter of 2016, with last year overall posting a decline from VC investing in 2015.

POLK SCHOOL ADMINISTRATOR ACCUSED OF STEALING MORE THAN $100,000

A Polk County charter school employee is accused of embezzling more than $100,000 from The Schools of McKeel Academy, according to a Sheriff's Office arrest report. Deputies say Ginger Collins, a former administrator, used the funds to pay bills, buy new clothes and furniture and even a prom dress and fake eye lashes.

ST. PETE BEACH RESTAURANT CREATES TRUMP TOWER BURGER

Regardless of what emotions course through you about the big day on Jan. 20, here's one way to celebrate or drown your sorrows (while seriously messing up those resolutions). Boulevard Burgers & Tap House on St. Pete Beach has created the Trump Tower Burger. Crafted to capture the traits of Donald Trump and his empire, this burger stacks double patties for Trump Tower's imposing height, onion straws that simulate Trump's famous wispy locks and good old American cheese ("make American cheese great again").

LIGHTNING'S STAMKOS ON ST. LOUIS: PERFECT MENTOR, FRIEND

Marty St. Louis, whose No. 26 jersey will be retired on Friday, hasn't worn a Lightning sweater in nearly three years. His accomplishments may seem like ancient history, but you can still see his lasting impact on the current Lightning, especially captain Steven Stamkos.

SELFIE TIME: FREE MONSTER TRUCK DISPLAYS AROUND AREA

Before Monster Jam invades Raymond James Stadium on Saturday, you can see and take pictures with the 10,000-pound beasts at a variety of locations around Tampa Bay on Thursday, and it's free.

