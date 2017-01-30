News at Noon: Trump says it's not a 'Muslim ban'; St. Pete councilwoman fighting cancer; can John Lynch follow Elway?

Former Public Transportation Commission Executive Director Kyle Cockream left the agency Dec. 30. A judge has ordered Cockream to appear at a hearing as part of a lawsuit.

Here's what's happening today.

FORMER PTC CHIEF TO APPEAR AT HEARING

A judge has ordered former Hillsborough County Public Transportation Commission chief Kyle Cockream to appear today at a hearing looking into why public records may be missing from his agency cellphone. . Judge Richard A. Nielsen issued the order in a suit filed against the PTC by a Sarasota law firm. The hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. For updates, check in later today at tampabay.com.

TRUMP: IT'S NOT A 'MUSLIM BAN'

President Donald Trump is vigorously defending his immigration restrictions, as protests spread throughout the country, saying "this is about terror and keeping our country safe." Trump released a statement asserting, "To be clear, this is not a Muslim ban, as the media is falsely reporting."

ST. PETE COUNCIL CHAIRWOMAN HAS BREAST CANCER

Council chairwoman Darden Rice has fought for environmental causes for decades and tangled with a multitude of thorny urban issues since her 2013 election. Now, she's engaged in a battle with breast cancer. And she's confident of victory.

CAN JOHN LYNCH FOLLOW JOHN ELWAY'S FOOTSTEPS AGAIN?

John Lynch grew up as the biggest fan of John Elway. He wanted to follow in his cleat prints, first to Stanford, where he was recruited as a quarterback, then to the NFL. Lynch again will be a finalist Saturday for the Pro Football Hall of Fame at Super Bowl LI. And Lynch still has a chance to follow Elway, who took over the reigns as the general manager of the Broncos and built a Super Bowl championship team.

TAMPA RANKED NO. 19 AMONG BEST FOOTBALL CITIES

There are 244 U.S. cities that have at least one college or professional football team. And out of all of those, Tampa - home to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and University of South Florida Bulls - is the 19th best place to live for a football fan, at least according to WalletHub.

RESTAURANT REVIEW: CATCHER AND THE RYE IS PLEASANT, BUT NEEDS WORK

Times food critic Laura Reiley wondered if the new restaurant Catcher and the Rye would resonate with millennials. After a couple of visits she's patting myself on the back: "This is a fully grownup bar, an indoor-outdoor good times kind of place that reads like a beach bar without the beach. But maybe the clientele says more about the demographics of Palm Harbor." Read the full review.

WHAT TO WATCH THIS WEEK

Chelsea Tatham has this week's picks for what to watch on TV and streaming services, from the "Super Bowl's Greatest Commercials" special to the premiere of the new series set in the DC Comics universe, "Powerless" to the NPR true crime podcast "Suspect Concvictions." Find them all here.