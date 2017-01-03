News at Noon: Trump targets General Motors; boy's family speaks out about hit-and-run crash; everything you need to know about Tampa's championship weekend

Trump has singled out a number of companies individually, including General Motors Co., before and after winning the U.S. presidential election. [Associated Press]

In another tweet targeting a U.S. company, President-elect Donald Trump is threatening to slap a tax on General Motors for importing compact cars to the U.S. from Mexico. But GM makes the vast majority of compact Chevrolet Cruzes at a sprawling complex in Lordstown, Ohio, east of Cleveland. Trump tweeted early Tuesday that GM is sending Mexican-made Cruzes to the U.S. tax-free.

BOY CRITICAL AFTER HIT AND RUN ON CHRISTMAS BIKE

Cameron Fuller had ridden his new Christmas present, a black BMX bicycle, to a recreation center about a mile and a half from his family's home on SW 9th Avenue. He should have been home, his mother thought. Then came a knock on the door. Cameron had been hit by a car on U.S. 41. Authorities are still searching for the driver, and Cameron's mother has a message for that person.

CHARLIE CRIST ALREADY FUNDRAISING

Charlie Crist, who has a fundraiser today after being sworn in as a member of Congress, will travel Florida later this month to collect more cash for a 2018 e-election bid. Read it on the Buzz blog.

THE ROAD TO TAMPA

[James Borchuck, Times] Workers prepare steel trusses on the giant stage in Curtis Hixon Park.

We've got you covered for everything you could possibly need to know about the events surrounding the college football playoff championship weekend in Tampa, from info on the parties and concerts to parking and transportation to the game itself. We even have tips on avoiding it altogether. Find all of our special coverage here.

CHALLENGE FILED AGAINST DEMOCRAT'S 'SHELL GAME' CAMPAIGN FOR STATE PARTY CHAIR

The knives are out in Florida's unpredictable contest for state party chairman, where some of the candidates are going to extraordinary lengths to qualify for the post after being snubbed and/or outmaneuvered at their recent local party elections.

LOBBYIST RON BOOK IS RUNAWAY LEADER IN GOVERNMENT CONTRACTS

For the first time, the Florida House is posting copies of contracts between lobbyists and local governments online and nearly half of the first set of contracts posted are with one lobbyist: Ron Book of Aventura. He is among the first lobbyists in Tallahassee to comply with a new requirement to disclose all local lobbying activity.

BUCS' AYERS RIPS LANE KIFFIN FOR 'BAILING' ON ALABAMA

One small perk of the Bucs' season being over is players having more time to spend on Twitter, and that's already started, with Bucs defensive end Robert Ayers ripping former Alabama offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin, who won't be with the Crimson Tide in Tampa this coming week as they play Clemson for a national title. Read it on Bucs Beat.

VOTE FOR THE BEST PHOTO

[Marc Yacht] Blackbird alert and waiting.

Our latest reader photo poll features four blackbirds standing in a row, lake and ocean sunsets, an eagle taking wing and a beautiful nature photo taken in an alley. Please cast your vote here to help decide which of these five will wear the title of Reader Photo of the Month.