News at Noon: Unhappy Spectrum customers; church takes over neglected cemetery; Mexico, White House on presidents' talk; MacDill statue honors fallen officer

Bob Darrow, 67, of Tarpon Springs, is one of numerous customers of Spectrum who say their rates are being raised after the company took over service from Bright House Networks. [DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times]

CUSTOMERS SAYS SPECTRUM BROKE PROMISE ABOUT NOT RAISING RATES

Charter Communications and its Spectrum cable brand have been telling their broadband customers for months that rates for TV, Internet and phone service won't change now that Charter owns Bright House Networks. A growing number of customers have a word for that assertion: hogwash.

CHURCH TO TAKE OVER NEGLECTED AFRICAN-AMERICAN CEMETERY

Lincoln Cemetery, resting place of African-Americans dating back to a time when they could not be buried in the same earth as whites, has found a long-term caretaker. The historic cemetery is being taken over by the nonprofit arm of St. Petersburg's Greater Mount Zion AME Church.

MEXICO, WHITE HOUSE REFUTE CHARACTERIZATION OF PRESIDENTS' TALK

President Donald Trump comments in a phone call with his Mexican counterpart that he might send U.S. troops to stop "bad hombres down there" unless the Mexican military does more to control them have been described by the White House as "lighthearted." And the Mexican government said "the negative statements" reported by the Associated Press "did not occur during" the call and that Trump never threatened to send troops to Mexico.

MACDILL AFB STATUE HONORS FALLEN OFFICER WHO TRAINED POLICE IN IRAQ

It's been nearly eight years since Air Force Lt. Joseph Helton Jr. 24, was killed by a roadside bomb in Iraq. But now, his likeness will stand vigil outside the 6th Security Forces Squadron headquarters building at MacDill Air Force Base. Helton, widely known by his personal motto "Don't be a weak sauce," was the first Air Force security officer killed since the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

FHP: 3-YEAR-OLD KILLED, FIVE OTHER CHILDREN INJURED IN DUI CRASH

A drunk driver hit an SUV at an intersection in Ruskin on Wednesday night, fatally injuring a 3-year-old boy in the SUV and sending its six other occupants to the hospital, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

BILL WOULD KILL VISIT FLORIDA AND ENTERPRISE FLORIDA

As Gov. Rick Scott sharpens his criticism of the Legislature over tourism marketing spending and job incentive programs, the Florida House has retaliated by proposing a bill that would completely eliminate whole agencies charged with carrying out Scott's biggest priorities.

TILLERSON: DIPLOMATS MUST BE A TEAM DESPITE PERSONAL BELIEFS

Making his debut as America's global envoy, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson sought to reassure U.S. diplomats who are anxious after a turbulent first two weeks of President Donald Trump's presidency. Still, he warned diplomats that unspecified changes would be coming.

CUT BY BUCS, LB JOSH KEYES AT SUPER BOWL WITH FALCONS

When the Bucs got off to a 1-3 start, backup linebacker Josh Keyes was cut loose in October, but the special-teams player had the good fortune to be signed by the Falcons, who now play in Sunday's Super Bowl against the Patriots in Houston.

CARNIVAL SHIP DELIVERS A MEMORABLE CARIBBEAN EXPERIENCE

Aboard the Carnival Breeze, the prospect of mingling with 4,000 or so other passengers on a confined ship could make guests a bit antsy. But as it turned out, being on a megasize 1,004-foot ship with a 122-foot width and 15 decks spread out the crowd remarkably well via a multitude of simultaneous events and things to do.

