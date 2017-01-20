Epilogue: Charlie Fant, longtime Treasure Island fire chief

TREASURE ISLAND — When he was a teenager, fire sirens were music to Charlie Fant's ears.

He would jump on his bike and head toward the sound, usually joined by best friend Tom Dusil.

"You could hear it all over the island," Dusil remembered. "We'd take off to get to the station to see what was going on."

They would often watch as firefighters battled blazes and dream about doing the same one day.

Fant's boyhood experiences turned into a 41-year career. He and Dusil joined Treasure Island's volunteer fire department the day after they turned 18.

Fant became a firefighter and a paramedic and then fire chief in 1982, becoming the youngest chief in Florida. There he stayed until retiring in 2012.

Fant, 64, died Sunday from cancer. He received his final honor with an escort by fellow firefighters and police officers from St. Anthony's Hospital to David Gross Funeral Home.

"He was always interested in public service and he was captivated by the fire service," said his father, Julian Fant, former city commissioner and mayor of Treasure Island who was also a volunteer firefighter and often stood shoulder-to-shoulder with his son fighting blazes.

"He loved Treasure Island and he improved not only the department but the entire fire service" when he served as president of the Pinellas County Fire Fighters Association, Julian Fant said. "He lived and breathed fire rescue."

Friends and family remember Fant as a friendly, outgoing person, a family man who loved the outdoors, hiking and kayaking and was an avid traveler.

"He was a very kind man and a great listener," said son-in-law Quinn Lundquist. "Every time we would go somewhere, whether to dinner to a movie or to the mall, he would recognize someone he knew, he always knew their name and asked about their family. It was like having your own personal phone book because he knew everyone in this area."

Fred Ball met Charlie in 1971 when he was hired as a firefighter for Treasure Island and later was best man at his wedding.

"He didn't have a mean bone in his body," Ball said, and his love of firefighting was always evident.

"Even on his days off, he had his radio on at home and if we had a fire call, he would come on in," Ball said. "He was down-to-earth, honest."

Julian Fant remembers his son's dedication to his work, even when it came with personal risk.

"He was always ready to help," he said, like the time a plane crashed in Boca Ciega Bay and Charlie dove in to rescue someone and suffered aviation gas burns. Another time he inhaled fiberglass fumes while fighting a boat fire.

"When I went on calls with him, he gave me orders and I obediently accepted," Julian Fant said. "He was exceptional."

Maybe his toughest night on the job was in the early 1980s when an arsonist set 18 individual fires throughout Treasure Island — everything from dumpsters to boats to trailers and Charlie and his fellow firemen fought each one.

Working with the state fire marshal, Charlie staked out the man's apartment and he was finally arrested.

When Fant was diagnosed with cancer a year ago, he and his wife, Patty, began a whirlwind of travel, visiting Copenhagen, London, New York, Paris.

"He took it as an opportunity to live it up," Lundquist said.