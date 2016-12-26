Epilogue: Johnnie B. Mack gave 'endless' time to crime watch and other volunteer efforts in St. Petersburg

Johnnie B. Mack, center, is surrounded by former St. Petersburg Mayor David Fischer, right, and then-Assistant Police Chief Cedric Gordon at a 2012 awards ceremony at Studio@620. Mack died Dec. 6, 2016 at age 91. [ Photo by James Branaman]

ST. PETERSBURG — What Johnnie B. Mack lacked in height, her friends and family will tell you she more than made up for with her love and care for her community.

For the 4-foot-11 Ms. Mack, it was a priority to protect the Fruitland Heights neighborhood where she lived for nearly six decades south of downtown St. Petersburg.

"She just loved everybody," said Linda Mack-Bivins, Ms. Mack's daughter. "She was small in stature, but when she spoke, she spoke volumes."

In expressing her concern for her community, Ms. Mack became the coordinator of the Fruitland Heights' neighborhood crime watch — one of the first to coordinate a watch in the predominantly black neighborhoods south of downtown. She died on Dec. 6 at the age of 91, leaving behind a legacy of community service in the city.

Johnnie B. Mack was born on Aug. 25, 1925, and spent most of her childhood and early adult life in Waynesboro, Ga., before moving to St. Petersburg in 1957.

Once she arrived in the city, she began working briefly as a nurse at the former Mercy Hospital in southern St. Petersburg, before leaving in 1958 to do similar work in private homes.

Ms. Mack began her work as a coordinator of her neighborhood's crime watch in the 1980s, when the St. Petersburg police department instituted the program following a national trend for neighborhood crime watches.

She was eager to lead the watch in Fruitland Heights because of her pride for the neighborhood, her children said. There had been a string of burglaries at the time, and Ms. Mack's home was even robbed.

Additionally, her children said the condition of the neighborhood began to dip as original residents moved away and new ones replaced them. Ms. Mack wanted to make sure the community maintained its pride.

"That's the type of person she was," said Dorothy Wilson, another daughter. "She would get involved, and when she got involved, she got involved."

As coordinator, Ms. Mack was responsible for encouraging residents in the neighborhood to watch out for and report crime. She would share information about safety concerns that needed to be addressed with the police department, and she would relay information from the department back to her community. She held regular meetings in her home, and helped initiate other efforts like neighborhood cleanups and tutoring for children.

Bill Doniel, a retired division chief with St. Petersburg police department, noted Ms. Mack's ability to galvanize residents in her community to participate in efforts to keep the neighborhood clean and safe. When the department first began the program, they would hold several meetings at churches where residents admitted to not knowing their neighbors' names. Because of Ms. Mack's influence, Doniel said the community became close-knit.

"When you said 'Fruitland Heights,' you immediately knew we were talking about Ms. Mack," Doniel said. "Ms. Mack was Fruitland Heights."

Throughout her lifetime, Ms. Mack logged more than 26,000 hours of volunteer work with the police department and city. In addition to the crime watch, she traveled through the state speaking out against drugs and leading marches against drug use.

Ms. Mack loved her city, and over the years, residents loved her as she became a fixture in the African-American community in St. Petersburg.

For her 90th birthday last year, the community held a major celebration in her honor. Friends and loved ones traveled from as far away as Texas to celebrate Ms. Mack's impact on the neighborhood, including notable names in the city such as former St. Petersburg Deputy Mayor Goliath Davis.

Her children said it's a major honor to know their mother was supported and loved by many throughout St. Petersburg. They hope she is remembered for how much she cared for the city and its residents.

"She was a giving person," Mack-Bivins said. "She worked endless time and walked the neighborhood to make sure St. Pete would be a better place for people to live."

Contact LaVendrick Smith at lsmith@tampabay.com. Follow @LaVendrickS.