Epilogue: St. Petersburg arts patron Sonya Miller

ST. PETE BEACH — Sonya Miller was known for making people feel like part of the family. From the guests at The Rellim Hotel she owned with husband Irwin Miller, to artists and fellow supporters in St. Petersburg's arts community to members of Temple Beth-El, the 88-year-old who died Sunday connected personally with everyone.

"She collected relationships," said her son Jay Miller. "As a result of her years at The Rellim she was always a hostess. That was her job to interface with guests and get to know them. She carried that on the rest of her life."

The Rellim, which is Miller spelled backward, closed in 1981. Sonya and Irwin Miller operated it for 33 years.

"She led a very interesting life because of the hotel and her travels but not only was she interesting, she was interested in you," said daughter Jan Sher.

"She was curious," added son Howard Miller.

Mrs. Miller died from complications of a stroke that occurred in the fall. She was active until then, even traveling to New York in May to see a ballet with Misty Copeland – An American in Paris.

She was a regular patron and strong supporter theater, music and other arts well before St. Petersburg was considered an artistic hub. She was a founder and longtime co-chair of the Art Festival Beth-El, which runs Jan. 28-30 at Temple Beth-El.

Under Mrs. Miller's guidance, the festival grew from a small showing of two-dimensional art in the social hall to include ceramics, sculpture, mixed media, jewelry and textiles filling every inch of the temple's foyer, courtyards, classrooms and beyond.

She wanted the festival to promote local artists but she also saw the need to keep it fresh so the audience kept coming back, Sher said. So Mrs. Miller started visiting art shows and artists in New England and the West to recruit talent. Now artists from more than 20 states and several countries travel to participate.

"Mom had a commanding way about her to begin with. People listened to her," Sher said.

Along with expanding the offerings, she expanded the fundraiser's audience beyond temple members by starting a luncheon with entertainment and encouraging businesses to support the festival.

Mrs. Miller's father, Leon Haliczer, helped establish Congregation B'nai Israel, of the Conservative Jewish worshipers. Irwin Miller's family helped found Temple Beth-El, the city's first congregation for Reform Jews.

When Mr. Miller asked his future wife for a date in 1946, she declined because she had to study for a test.

"Thank God he asked me out again," she told a Times reporter in 2010 when her husband of 62 years died. They married in 1948, two years after Mr. Miller took the reins of The Rellim from his father. Jacob Miller started the hotel just south of the Don CeSar in 1940 at a time when some area hotels posted signs for "gentiles only."

"It was 'no blacks, no Jews, no dogs,' " Jay Miller recounted. "When my grandfather bought the land for the hotel he had to buy it through a shill because the landowner wouldn't sell it to a Jewish person."

Together, Sonya and Irwin Miller built a loyal following for The Rellim. Though most guests returned annually for decade after decade, the couple still hosted cocktail parties in New York and Chicago to spread the word of their special inn on St. Pete Beach to travel agents and potential customers.

The 67-room hotel's staff outnumbered guests 3 to 1. Menus were printed daily for breakfast, lunch and dinner, which were included in the "American plan." Mrs. Miller edited the weekly Rellim Tellim with news of who was arriving, where they were from and activities.

She orchestrated monthly parties with murals painted on sheets, costumes and props. Themes included King Tut, cartoon capers, Mardi Gras, a shipwreck and the presidential ball. Guests created their own ornate hats for the Mad Hatter's ball.

The Rellim resisted adding TVs to guest rooms until 1979, "because we wanted people to get out and socialize," Mrs. Miller once told a reporter. After the couple sold the hotel in 1981, they devoted more time to the community, temple and family. Mrs. Miller served on the boards of the Dali Museum, Menorah Manor and the Jewish Federation of Pinellas and Pasco counties.

"She liked all kinds of culture," said Howard Miller. "She liked the action, to be busy."

Times senior researcher Caryn Baird contributed to this report.