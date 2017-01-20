Glenda Smith, who helped horses and people at Carrollwood farm, dead at 63

Glenda Smith, working here at her Carrollwood farm, took care of abused, abandoned and neglected horses for more than 30 years. She died Jan. 15.

TAMPA — Glenda Smith's love affair with horses bloomed when she was young, a tiny blonde-haired girl taking riding lessons astride large, majestic beasts at the Tampa Yacht and Country Club.

Ms. Smith would dedicate most of her adult life to rescuing and caring for horses at her Carrollwood farm, a place she once described as "kind of a Sun City Center for horses." Her compassion extended far beyond equines, though, her farm serving as a sanctuary of sorts for humans who needed to find a new direction in their lives.

"She had such a big heart," said her cousin, Cynthia Rogers, who grew up with Ms. Smith. "She rescued horses and dogs and cats and pigs and ducks and chickens and even people."

Ms. Smith died Jan. 15 after a bout with brain cancer. She was 63.

Born at Tampa General Hospital, Ms. Smith grew up in south Tampa. She loved National Velvet, the 1944 film starring Elizabeth Taylor as a young girl working with a jaded jockey to prepare a wild but gifted horse for England's Grand National Sweepstakes. Ms. Smith's mother signed her up for riding lessons at the age of 5.

But soon a passion for tennis would take over. She was nationally ranked by 12 and at one point as a teen was ranked second behind Chris Evert, who would go on to become one of the sport's biggest stars.

Ms. Smith was teaching tennis to adults while still at Plant High School, attended the University of South Florida on a tennis scholarship and went on to have a successful career as a tennis instructor. She spent most of her time as an instructor at the Tampa Jewish Community Center.

In the late 1970s, Ms. Smith and her then-husband bought a farm in Land O'Lakes, where her passion for horses rekindled. Her first horse was an Arabian stallion named Hawk Hill Knight, an animal her friends and family called the equestrian love of her life. She raced Knight for a season and retired him.

Ms. Smith bred Arabians for a while and started the rescue operation in the mid-1980s.

"We started just rescuing any horses that needed to be saved, then focused on thoroughbreds bound for slaughter," said her daughter, DeeAnn Smith, 20. "It was just something she felt in her heart she needed to do."

In 1987, Ms. Smith moved the farm to 15 acres on Timberlan Street, on the outskirts of Carrollwood Village between Gunn Highway and the county's Timberlan Park. The farm become a bucolic retirement home for all breeds, especially former Thoroughbred race horses that might have meet crueler fates. Others came from owners who couldn't or wouldn't take care of them. She incorporated the farm as a non-profit, Equestrian Inc., in 2009.

At its fullest, the farm held more than 40 horses, DeeAnn Smith said. Her mother fueled the operation with a shoe-string budget from donations, her own money and sweat and the hard work of volunteers. She welcomed criminal defendants who needed to work off community service hours, as well as others who needed a place to get back on track. More than once, she offered an apartment on the farm to someone who needed a place to stay.

The community showed its appreciation for the farm's mission. When Tropical Storm Debby's pummeling rain storms and high winds left broken fences, ruined hay and grain, and damaged barns in 2013, there was no extra money in the budget to cover the damage. The Tampa Tribune published a story on the farm's plight and within three days donors had contributed more than $14,000.

The Sunday of Labor Day weekend in 2016, Ms. Smith was taken to the hospital with brain swelling and diagnosed with late-stage brain cancer. She underwent brain surgery shortly after that and visited the farm one last time in October.

"A lot of the horses were happy to see her," DeeAnn said. "They could feel she wasn't well. They whinnied to her and she was able to love on them."

Ms. Smith died at her Carrollwood home Jan. 15, surrounded by family and her beloved springer spaniels.

DeeAnn Smith said Equestrian Inc. will go on — for the animals, and for her mother's legacy. It's what she would have wanted.

"It took a village," Smith said. "It still does."

