Longtime Florida Aquarium CEO Thom Stork dies at age 68

TAMPA — Thom Stork, the longtime president and CEO of the Florida Aquarium, died Monday after a long bout with cancer. He was 68.

Mr. Stork took a leave of absence from the aquarium in 2015 for health reasons. He left behind a wife and two children.

"The Florida Aquarium board, staff and volunteers will miss Thom tremendously," aquarium chairman Mark Watson said in a statement. "A true leader, he led his team with great success and prepared them for the future.

"But more than that, Thom was a dear friend to so many of us. From the front-of-house staff to our leadership team and board members, Thom valued each person's unique skills. We all will need time to process the loss of such a great man and leader."

Mr. Stork served as president of the aquarium for 14 years, taking over the position in 2002. The aquarium opened in 1995, but after a great first year struggled to attract visitors.

"There really wasn't a reason for people to come downtown," Mr. Stork told the Tampa Bay Times in 2015. "The aquarium might have been a wonderful product, but for people to come downtown for just the aquarium? That was a challenge."

But the aquarium took off, Mr. Stork said, when the downtown around it started to take off. By its 20th anniversary in 2015, the Florida Aquarium had 13 million visitors.

"It was people finally taking the chance to put condominiums down here," Mr. Stork said. "It was an economy that improved. But another factor has been the experiences that we created at the aquarium.

"Did someone say it takes a village? It takes more."

Before coming to the aquarium, Mr. Stork spent 27 years with Busch Entertainment Corp. as a marketing executive and served stints as the vice president of marketing for SeaWorld of Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. He started his career in the bay area with Busch Gardens in 1975.

Mr. Stork was remembered Monday evening for his marketing savvy and his commitment to protecting the environment.

"He was an icon in the marketing community," said Bill Carlson, president of the Tampa public relations firm Tucker/Hall. "He led the Florida Aquarium to great success and he led the region with a vision for protecting and restoring coral reefs throughout the Caribbean."

Albert Fox Jr., president of the Alliance for Responsible Cuba Policy, said he admired Mr. Stork's leadership qualities. Fox said Mr. Stork was instrumental in shaping the aquarium's partnership with the National Aquarium in Havana to conduct coral reef research.

"It is unfortunate that Tampa does not have more leaders like Thom Stork," Fox said. "Under his leadership, a memorandum of understanding and cooperation between the Havana National Aquarium and the Florida Aquarium took place. That was not an easy thing to do."

Scott Rose, the chief operating officer of the Florida Aquarium, will take over as interim CEO.

Times senior news researcher Caryn Baird and staff writer Paul Guzzo and contributed to this report.