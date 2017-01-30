Walter 'Skip' Schafer, beloved Pinellas-Pasco judge, dies at 69

A lawyer for nearly 30 years, Mr. Schafer was set to retire in June, the day before he turned 70.

Walter Schafer Jr., a Pinellas-Pasco circuit court judge overseeing civil cases, died Friday evening after a lengthy battle with an undisclosed illness. He was 69.

Known by loved ones as "Skip" — shortened from the nickname "Skipper" given to him by his father — Mr. Schafer was known for his passion for practicing law and love for his community.

In addition to years as a lawyer and judge, Mr. Schafer served on the board of directors for various foundations including the St. Petersburg College Foundation and the Morton Plant Mease Foundation.

"He was just very community and politically active," said Kay Schafer, Mr. Schafer's former wife of 27 years. "He was a very friendly person. He had a lot of friends and acquaintances, and tried to be as good as he could be."

Mr. Schafer received a bachelor of arts degree in history and chemistry from Florida State University in 1969 before earning his law degree from Capital University Law School in Columbus, Ohio, in 1977. He later earned his master's in law degree in taxation from the University of Miami in 1979.

Mr. Schafer was admitted to the Florida Bar in November 1977 and worked as a lawyer for nearly three decades, practicing primarily in tax law.

In 2005, former Gov. Jeb Bush appointed Mr. Schafer as a judge to the 6th Judicial Circuit, where he served Pinellas and Pasco counties for more than a decade. He presided over civil cases that covered a range of topics, from companies suing each other to people seeking damages in car accidents. He had specializations in the topics of tax, property and probate law.

His love for his job and his zest for life were infectious qualities for those who worked with him, said fellow Circuit Judge Keith Meyer.

"He was a man that just held our profession in its highest regards," Meyer said. "He loved being a judge, loved being an attorney, and he was just a good person and he had a good reputation."

Meyer, 41, heard of Mr. Schafer's character from his father, who ran in the same social circles as Mr. Schafer as lawyers. When Meyer became a judge, he said Mr. Schafer reached out to him and the two grew close. He was inspired by how Mr. Schafer worked through his illness and provided a constant example of the value and importance of practicing law.

"If you're in the middle of a crummy day and a hotly litigated case is getting you down, you think about his approach and you say, 'Hey, big picture here, this is a great job,' " Meyer said. "He had that outlook."

Mr. Schafer planned to retire in June the day before his 70th birthday — the mandatory retirement age for judges in Florida.

He leaves behind three sons who Kay Schafer said "were the world to him." She wants people to remember Mr. Schafer for his service to others.

"He wanted to help people in any way he could, and he did," she said. "He had a good life, and was taken too soon, but he made the most of it."

Times researcher Caryn Baird contributed to this report. Contact LaVendrick Smith at lsmith@tampabay.com. Follow @LaVendrickS.