Passenger accused of stealing cab ride, beating driver in Lutz

LUTZ

Passenger accused of beating cabdriver

First, Jeremy Montalvo couldn't pay his cab fare Thursday night, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

Then, he beat his cabdriver, deputies said.

The incident began about 9 p.m., deputies said, when Montalvo, 24, of Land O'Lakes called a cab company to get a ride from north Tampa to Lutz.

The cab, driven by Wademeto Amedegnato, 55, of Tampa, picked up Montalvo near Nebraska and Fowler avenues and took him to an address on Foggy Ridge Parkway in Lutz. Once they arrived, Montalvo went inside a business to retrieve money to pay the fare, but returned and said he didn't have any, deputies said.

A fight broke out, and Montalvo punched Amedegnato in the face and hit him in the back of the head, according to the Sheriff's Office. The driver suffered a cut lip from the punch.

Montalvo ran away but was eventually caught by deputies. He was arrested on charges of theft of services, battery and resisting arrest without violence. He was taken to the Land O'Lakes Detention Center, where he was being held Friday in lieu of $800 bail.